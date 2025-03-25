‘Investing in Young Lawyers is a Strategic Imperative’, Nonso Azih 

‘The long-term prosperity and evolution of the legal profession would be anchored on the active and sustained mentorship of emerging legal talents’, according to Mr ‘Nonso Azih, a Lagos based Lawyer.

Mr Azih, who is the Convener of the ‘Nonso Azih Young Lawyers’ Career Development Seminar 2025’, which took place on Thursday, 20th March, 2025 at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, further added that “Investing in the development of young Lawyers is a strategic imperative for sustainability of the legal profession”.

In his Keynote Address, Mr Yemi Candide-Johnson, SAN reminded young Lawyers to be prepared for hard work if they intend to get something out of the law profession. In his incisive and insightful address which focused on career growth, professional development, leadership, ethics, networking, the Senior Advocate enjoined young Lawyers to be bold in taking the decision to practice law with integrity and decorum.

During the Panel discussion, the Speakers emphasised that young Lawyers should be willing to learn, put in the hours, and be teachable, as prerequisites to becoming successful Lawyers.

Members of the Discussion Panel were Mr Yemi Akinsanya; Mrs Ozofu Olatunde-Ogiemudia; Dr Ayodele Oni represented by Mr Uboho Inyang; Mr Akindeji Oyebode; Ozioma Agu, while Dr Echefu Ukattah served as the Moderator of the very engaging session. The seasoned Lawyers brought their experience from their days as young Lawyers to bear, sharing nuggets of how they were able to overcome challenges as young Lawyers.

It was generally agreed that, there is no shortcut to enduring success. Emphasis was laid on personal branding, emotional intelligence, good attitude, going above and beyond, and maintaining a high ethical standard as imperatives for a successful law career.

The well attended event had over 250 young Lawyers and law students in attendance, excluding online attendees, and was graced by Hon. Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo (Rtd); Dr Omogbai Omo-Eboh, SAN; Mr Chijioke Okoli, SAN; Mr Tobenna Erojikwe; Mrs. Omolara Ikwuagwu; Mrs Chinenye Oragwu; Mr Adekunle Olaofe and other senior Lawyers.