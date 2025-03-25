FG Re-arraigns Ex-NSA, Sambo Dasuki, Others on Alleged N33.2bn Fraud 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government has re-arraigned a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), over alleged fraud of N33.2 billion.

Dasuki and three others were re-arraigned on Tuesday before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a 32-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and dishonest release of public funds.

The other defendants included: a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa, as well as two companies — Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Their re-arraignment before Justice Charles Agbaza followed the reassignment of the case by the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, who was previously handling the matter.

Dasuki was first arraigned on December 14, 2015, before Justice Baba-Yusuf, alongside a former Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu, on a 19-count charge linked to an alleged N15.5 billion fraud.

The charges were later amended and Salisu’s name was removed.

Subsequently, Dasuki and the others were re-arraigned on May 11, 2018 on a fresh 32-count charge involving N33.2 billion.

However, the trial was stalled after the prosecution presented only one witness—the investigating officer—who was yet to conclude his testimony before the case was adjourned indefinitely.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had also filed another charge against Dasuki in 2015, in which he was arraigned alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir Bafarawa; and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

They faced a 25-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of N19.4 billion.

The case was recently transferred to Justice Yusuf Halilu.

Both trials suffered multiple delays due to the refusal of the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Dasuki on bail, despite court orders granting him bail.

At the re-arraignment on Tuesday, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 32 counts read to them.

The prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, then requested a date to begin trial.

Meanwhile, A. A. Usman and Richard Ibiye, who represented Dasuki and Baba-Kusa respectively, urged the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the existing bail granted them by the court, assuring the court that they had always been present for court proceedings.

The prosecution did not oppose the request but stressed the importance of the defendants’ continued presence throughout the trial.

In a short ruling, Justice Agbaza, who held that the defendants should continue on their existing bail, adjourned the trial to July 1.