Tinubu: We’re Equipping Nigerian Youth To Be Major Competitors On Global Stage

* Launches Nigerian Youth Academy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed his administration’s resolve to equip Nigerian youth with the required skills that would enable them to compete effectively as key players on the global stage.

He listed areas the government intends to train the young population to include world-class digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries, even as he pointed out that the success of a nation becomes realistic “when its children go to bed guaranteed of their place in the changing world”.

The president, who disclosed this on Monday when he officially launched the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, noted that as a peculiar nation with a median age of 17 years, Nigeria is one of the youngest populations in the world.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, observed that such peculiarity is an invitation to rise to the challenge of Nigeria’s projection to be the third-largest in the world by 2050, with an overwhelming majority of her citizens under the age of 21.

NiYA, according to the president, will focus on three critical areas namely education and skills development, economic empowerment, and leadership and civic engagement.

“Through world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries, we will ensure that our youth are equipped to compete on the global stage.

“Initiatives like the Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters will provide financial support, mentorship and resources to young entrepreneurs, while the establishment of a National Youth Development Bank will ensure access to the capital needed to turn ideas into thriving businesses,” he declared.

President Tinubu explained that the NiYA is a bold response to Nigeria’s low human capital index ranking, unemployment and other barriers to the nation’s progress, assuring the audience that within the next two years, the academy “will train and empower millions of young Nigerians”.

“It will equip them with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to compete with the rest of the world. This is not just an investment in their future; it is an investment in the future of our nation,” he said.

Noting that the security of the nation’s human capital cannot be guaranteed unless a robust, skills-driven learning environment is created, the president said his administration has also made significant strides in the nation’s human capital development agenda.

He said: “Yet, we must acknowledge the challenges that persist. Nigeria’s Human Capital Index ranking remains below its potential, with youth unemployment and learning poverty presenting critical barriers to progress.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they reflect lives disrupted, dreams deferred and futures left uncertain. The Nigerian Youth Academy is our commitment to changing this narrative.

“The Nigerian Youth Academy will nurture the next generation of leaders, training them in governance, policy-making and community development. We believe that the success of this initiative rests not in Abuja alone but in the communities where real change is felt.”

Earlier, the Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, explained that the initiative is designed to equip young Nigerians with marketable skills.

“The president promised to the Nigerian youths to provide a platform where they can achieve their dreams; the dream of many Nigerian youths is to have a good job and live a good life,” he said.

The minister noted that NiYA aims to “upscale and bridge the skill gap in the job market and will close the gap for many youths to be empowered with the skills needed for the job”.

“This initiative is for every Nigerian youth. NiYA represents the determination of Mr. President to help all youths build a better future and create opportunities for themselves and their families,” Olawande added.

The minister urged young Nigerians to seize the opportunity, saying it is an opportunity for every Nigerian youth to get on board, learn a skill and get engaged to take control of the future.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, congratulated the beneficiaries of the N1 million presented to six members of NiYA representing the six geo-political zones of the country for a start-up package to help them implement their programmes as self-employed and skilled youth.

Edun said NiYA is a bold and ambitious step towards achieving President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians.

He explained that NiYA speaks directly to the aspirations of over 60 million Nigerian youths from the ages of 18 and 35 within the nation’s borders and across the diaspora who are hungry for knowledge, skills and opportunity.

“We know that skills, not just certificates, are the real currency of today’s global digital economy and that is why NiYA is so important, it is more than a learning platform. It is a launch pad for a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs, creators, professionals and founders who can reach out all over the world comfortably seated using the internet,” he stated.