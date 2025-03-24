Taraba State Moves to Implement Automated Revenue Collection System 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Taraba State Board of Internal Revenue Service has taken steps to enhance its operations through automated revenue collection system.

The board in collaboration with I-Tech Platform Limited held a two-day training exercise towards the full automation of revenue collection.

A statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Public Affairs Officer of Taraba Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Hebrew Wubon described the training held at the Taraba state Board of Internal Revenue Service conference Hall in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital, as an important step towards improving the revenue profile of the state.

On his part, the Chairman Taraba State Board of Internal Revenue Service, General Jeremiah Faransa, (rtd), emphasized the need to prioritize training and re-training of staff for efficient service delivery.”

He said the essence of the training was, “to bring staff up-to-date with the best practices in revenue collection and management system, make tax collection easier, and ultimately improve the processes of internally generated revenue of Taraba State”.

He added that other states have gone far in times of digitization advising the participants to be committed as the training will groom them towards productive outcome.

He also enjoined the staff to fully utilize the knowledge acquire during the training to enhance efficiency in the system.

In their remarks, both the Chief Executive Officer of I-Tech platform Limited, Mr Iliya Musa, and the CTO, Mr. Joseph Adah Jonathan, expressed confidence that the new Revenue Management System will enhance the state internally generated revenue.

They said there is the need to transit from manual collections, which is often riddled with irregularities to digital system, describing it as the best and most efficient system of revenue collection.”

“They also said that the automated system has features that help create unique taxpayer identity, generate tax clearance certificate, and assessment, assuring that the system will boost the internally generated revenue of the state and also track payment irregularities.