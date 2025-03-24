Security Stakeholders Celebrate AIG Tunji Disu with Grand Send-Forth Dinner in Abuja

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Security stakeholders and senior police officers in Abuja came together on Friday to honor Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Tunji Disu with a grand send-forth dinner following his promotion.

The event, held at Chida Hotel, Abuja, brought together top officials from various security agencies across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Disu’s leadership and contributions to policing in the region.

During the gathering, security leaders lauded AIG Disu for his commitment to enhancing security and streamlining policing operations in the FCT. Many credited his leadership with a notable reduction in crime rates during his tenure.

Expressing his gratitude, AIG Disu acknowledged the Inspector General of Police for entrusting him with the FCT Command and extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his colleagues, family, and friends. He attributed his success to the dedication and teamwork of the officers under his command.

“I only provided leadership; the officers of the command did the real work and did it exceptionally well. Any achievements credited to me were made possible through the collective efforts of the FCT command officers, and I deeply appreciate their dedication,” he said.

Reflecting on the dangers of law enforcement, he highlighted the sacrifices made by officers, noting that 140 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty last year while tackling crime.

He also emphasized the importance of parenting in crime prevention, urging families to instill strong values in their children to help reduce the burden on security agencies.

AIG Disu also took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to his wife for her unwavering support and understanding throughout his career. He acknowledged the sacrifices she has made and praised her as a pillar of strength, noting that her encouragement has been instrumental in his professional journey.