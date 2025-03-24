  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

SDP Disowns 30,000 Membership Cards, Registers Being Flaunted by PDP Aspirant

Nigeria | 21 minutes ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has disowned 30,000 membership cards and registers allegedly being flaunted by one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the 2023 Governorship Election in Ogun State.

The Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of PDP, Mr Yinka Ola-Williams, expressed the position of the party, during the meeting  of the party’ Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, Mr Adewole Adebayo to the state with members in the state at the weekend.

Ola-Williams said the door of the party was widely opened for anybody that wanted to join the party but such person or group no matter how highly placed must follow the procedure as laid down in the party’s constitution.

He stated emphatically that the party did not have anything to do with the membership cards and registers being claimed by the aspirant, who said he got same from the National Secretariat of the party.

“We want people to join us and we want to work together to provide a better government than what we have now that will remove poverty, provide better healthcare system for people, improve education and all. 

“But not that they come to the party, hijack the party and take the structure away. That’s what we will not agree,” Ola – Williams said.

