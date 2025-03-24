Police Inspector Arrested for Killing One, Injuring Other in C’River

. ATBUTH medical doctor, pharmacist arrested for death of security guard

Bassey Inyang in Calabar and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a policeman, Inspector Effiong Bassey, for killing at least one person and injuring others at the Atakpa Divisional Police headquarters in Calabar yesterday morning.

Similarly, medical doctor and a pharmacist working with the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi and two others are currently in custody of the Bauchi State Police Command.

Though the police in Cross River confirmed the death of one person, some eyewitness account said more than one person may have died from volley of bullets fired from a gun the policeman was wielding when the incident occurred.

Eyewitness account said aside from the dead, many people, including his colleagues and traders within the vicinity of Watt Market, were injured as they scampered for safety when Inspector Bassey started shooting indiscriminately.

Accounts have it that the policeman who started shooting at the premises of Atakpa police station latter left and moved into the streets before he was overpowered and disposed of the gun he was holding, and then got arrested.

The state Police Command in its reaction said it regretted the incident, and extended their condolences to the deceased, and extended their goodwill and support to the injured so they can recover fast in the health facilities where they are being treated.

A statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Cross River State Police Command, Irene Ugbo (ANIPR), confirmed the incident, saying Inspector Bassey has been arrested.

The statement entitled: ‘Shooting Incident/Murder At Divisional Police Headquarters, Atakpa, Calabar’, said: “The Cross River State Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident that occurred today March 23, 2025, at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Atakpa, Calabar, at approximately 0555hrs.

“An officer, Inspector Effiong Bassey, serving at the mentioned division, returned from his night duty at Ekondo Microfinance Bank and began to exhibit abnormal behavior. Inspector Bassey refused to hand over the AK-47 rifle he was assigned and instead proceeded to block the station’s gate, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the premises. Despite attempts at peaceful dialogue to resolve the situation, the officer’s actions escalated.

“Subsequently, Tactical Units/Patrol teams were deployed to the scene, where Inspector Bassey, suspected to be mentally deranged, opened fire on by standers who had been instructed to leave the area. Tragically, three individuals were struck by the officer’s stray bullets, including Ijeoma Wilson Obot, a 41-year-old female, who later succumbed to her injuries. The other two victims, Charles Mkpang and another individual, are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

“The officer was eventually subdued, disarmed, and is now in police custody. He is undergoing further investigation into the incident.”

The Police Command said further that: “The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, and the Cross River State Command Management Team visited the hospital where the victims were receiving care. The AIG also made a donation to support the immediate treatment of the injured. Efforts to engage with key stakeholders are ongoing to ensure that the tension in the community is de-escalated.

“The Police Command urges the families of the victims and the public to remain calm as the investigation into this unfortunate incident continues. The Cross River State Police Command is committed to ensuring that justice, fairness, and equity prevail, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, medical doctor and a pharmacist working with the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi and two others are currently in custody of the Bauchi State Police Command.

The state Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a crime bulletin made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi, disclosed that the Command is diligently investigating the unfortunate death of one Polmi Dauda, a 20-year-old security guard, in what is being treated as a potential case of culpable homicide.

According to the PPRO, “On March 22, 2025, at about 12:50 p.m., the victim’s brother, Mr. Danda Dauda, reported to the Bauchi Metro Area Command. This case was subsequently referred to the E Divisional Police headquarters in Yelwa for a thorough investigation.

“Mr Dauda reported that Polmi had sustained serious injuries due to an altercation with several individuals at a location adjacent to Larema Hotel, where he worked. Despite the swift response of medical personnel at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Polmi was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the facility.”

He added that preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation may have stemmed from an allegation of theft involving clothing and personal items belonging to a tenant.

“The individuals involved, identified as Ibrahim Yahaya, a pharmacist at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH); Musa Awwal, a medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi;(ATBUTH) Imrana Ibrahim, a local businessman, and Zakariya’u Isah, another security guard, are believed to have conspired to confront Polmi, leading to the regrettable outcome

“In light of this incident, the police have taken the suspects into custody and are providing critical information to assist in the ongoing investigation. The deceased’s body has been deposited postmortem examination at the ATBUTH mortuary,” he stated.