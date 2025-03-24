INEC Meets over Recall Process of Akpoti-Uduaghan

•Constituents storm commission, as over 250,000 voters allegedly sign petition for her immediate recall

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently meeting over the recall process of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Udughan.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan is presently serving six months suspension over the sexual harassment allegation against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

“The Commission is meeting on Kogi recall process now,” the short message from the INEC Assistant Director of Publicity, Esther Chibuikem, read.

However, members of her constituents on Monday stormed the headquarters of the commission in Abuja, where they demanded her immediate recall.

The Constituents, in a petition dated March 21 and submitted to the commission said they have lost confidence in her ability to represent them.

The petition reads: “We, the undersigned being duly registered voters of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, hereby invoke our rights under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to formally demand the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

“In particular, this petition for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpot-Uduaghan is brought pursuant to Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), as well as INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Recall Petitions

“Kindly recall that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as our Senator by verdict of the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Tuesday October 31, 2023 which affirmed the Peoples Democratic Party (POP) candidate as winner of the February 25, 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

This petition arises from our loss of “confidence in the Senator on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office, evasion of due process and a pattern of deceitful behaviour that has not only embarrassed the people of Kogi: Central constituency but has also tarnished the integrity of the Nigerian Senate and our nation’s democratic institutions.

“By this petition, which we have made sure is signed by more than one-half of the registered voters in Kogi Central, we hereby demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately commence the constitutional and procedural process of recall to remove Senator Natasha Akpot-Uduaghan from office and declare her seat vacant.”

Addressing journalists after submitting the petition, the leader of the group, Omole Charity, said they were the ones that voted her in and now they have decided to recall her.

She stated: “We have lost confidence in her because of her gross misconduct that led to her suspension in the Senate and we the Kogi Central not to be represented. We have come to recall her because we can’t afford not to be represented. This petition is from Concerned Kogi Youth and Women.

“We, the people of Kogi Central voted her in, and we are here to recall her. We have 488,000 registered voters, and as I speak to you now, we have more than 250,000 voters who have signed for her recall.”