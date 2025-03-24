Honorary Doctoral Degree Award on Akpabio’s Wife, Unoma, Highly Deserving, Say Igbo Professionals

Igbo United Professionals (IUP) has described the conferment of a Doctoral Degree (Honorary Causa) on Mrs. Unoma Ekaette Akpabio by the University of Calabar, as highly deserving.

The conferment was held as part of activities to mark the 37th Convocation Ceremony and 50th anniversary celebration of the university

Her Excellency Mrs. Unoma Ekaette Akpabio is former first lady of Akwa Ibom state and wife of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

IUP in a statement signed by its President, Chief Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, Esq, made available to newsmen in Enugu, said that the decision by the University of Calabar to award Mrs. Akpabio with Honorary Doctoral Degree in ‘Educational Management’ is not only commendable but a welcome development.

The group said, “Her Excellency Mrs. Unoma E. Akpabio has been a committed fellow on issues of educational management and advancement.

“Mrs. Akpabio has in one way or the other served in different educational boards aside being a graduate of Education from the prestigious Abia State University.

“The IUP is proud of her not only because she is an ‘Ada Igbo’ but because she has continued to be a worthy ambassador of the Igbo race, and equally a shining light wherever she is.

“The Council and Management of University of Calabar made a wonderful decision by conferring our dear daughter with this Honorary Degree in Educational Management.

“We have no doubt that this impeccable honour will add more feathers on the wings of Her Excellency Mrs. Unoma Ekaette Akpabio, to strengthen her contributions on Educational growth in the country,”

“In line with the objective IUP which has to do with advocating for the growth and development of Igbo land through effective partnerships with private and government institutions, we will seek partnerships with Her Excellency Mrs. Akpabio in Educational Advancement across the country through organization of impactful symposia among other development programmes,”

“The IUP’s membership is drawn from all the different fields of human endeavours such as Medical Doctors, Lawyers, Journalists, Lecturers, Bankers, Pharmacists, Nurses, Physiotherapists, Lab Scientists, etc.) across Igbo land,”the statement read.