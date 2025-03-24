  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

DataPro’s Training for Media Practitioners Holds on Thursday

Business | 5 hours ago

The management of DataPro Limited, a technology-driven credit rating agency, has fixed Thursday, March 27, 2025, as the date of its 2025 annual virtual training for media practitioners.

The firm in a statement signed by its Client Service Manager, Mr. Kenny Rasheed said that the training programme was conceived by the company in 2021 as part of its corporate social responsibility projects to increase the investing public’s awareness about the value propositions of the credit rating industry.

Participants from print and electronic media are expected to attend the virtual programme.

Discussing the theme of the programme for this year’s edition, the Chief Rating Officer of DataPro, Prince Oladele Adeoye said “Understanding Qualitative Factors in Rating Considerations” was chosen.

This to educate media practitioners covering the business, finance and economic desk with the knowledge, skill set and aptitude to correctly report the regulatory landscape, industry trends, economic ecosystem, market conditions, environment, social, political, corporate governance and risk management components associated with the qualitative part of the credit rating report.

DataPro also organises the International Credit Rating webinar annually every October in continuation of its socialisation efforts at promoting the rating industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.