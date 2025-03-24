DataPro’s Training for Media Practitioners Holds on Thursday

The management of DataPro Limited, a technology-driven credit rating agency, has fixed Thursday, March 27, 2025, as the date of its 2025 annual virtual training for media practitioners.

The firm in a statement signed by its Client Service Manager, Mr. Kenny Rasheed said that the training programme was conceived by the company in 2021 as part of its corporate social responsibility projects to increase the investing public’s awareness about the value propositions of the credit rating industry.

Participants from print and electronic media are expected to attend the virtual programme.

Discussing the theme of the programme for this year’s edition, the Chief Rating Officer of DataPro, Prince Oladele Adeoye said “Understanding Qualitative Factors in Rating Considerations” was chosen.

This to educate media practitioners covering the business, finance and economic desk with the knowledge, skill set and aptitude to correctly report the regulatory landscape, industry trends, economic ecosystem, market conditions, environment, social, political, corporate governance and risk management components associated with the qualitative part of the credit rating report.

DataPro also organises the International Credit Rating webinar annually every October in continuation of its socialisation efforts at promoting the rating industry.