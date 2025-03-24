Asagba of Asaba Meets President Tinubu, Calls for Developmental Projects

Chiemelie Ezeobi

His Royal Majesty, Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany C. Azinge, SAN, OON, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise key developmental initiatives in Asaba, Delta State.

The monarch made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja, on 20 March 2025.

During the meeting, the Asagba congratulated President Tinubu on assuming office and commended his leadership. He also expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s support during the passing of his predecessor, the 13th Asagba of Asaba.

He specifically acknowledged the presence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the funeral, describing it as “a gesture deeply appreciated by the Asaba people.”

A key issue raised by the monarch was the absence of a Federal University in Asaba, making it the only state capital without such an institution.

He urged President Tinubu to correct this disparity, emphasising the need for a fair distribution of federal educational institutions across the country.

In addition, he highlighted the deteriorating state of major road networks, including the Benin-Asaba Expressway and the Asaba-Illah-Ebu-Ubiaja-Uromi road, a key route to Abuja.

He also called for the extension of railway lines through Asaba as part of the ongoing Coastal Rail Project, stressing the economic benefits of improved connectivity.

The Asagba commended the Federal Government’s approval of access roads to the Second Niger Bridge, describing it as a transformative project for trade and investment.

He further urged the government to consider dredging the River Niger to enhance commercial activities and ease transportation for riverine communities.

The monarch also revisited a painful chapter in Nigeria’s history—the 1967 Asaba Massacre, in which over 1,000 indigenes lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War. He lamented that no formal steps had been taken towards reconciliation and called on President Tinubu to acknowledge the tragedy and initiate measures for healing.

On governance, the Asagba advocated for constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, arguing that their roles in grassroots administration, dispute resolution, and national stability remain vital.

He appealed for legislative backing to integrate traditional institutions into Nigeria’s legal and administrative framework.

In response, President Tinubu welcomed the Asagba’s proposals, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, economic growth, and national unity, just as he assured the delegation that their requests would be given due consideration.

Before departing, the Asagba invited President Tinubu to visit Asaba, expressing confidence that such a visit would strengthen the relationship between the Federal Government and the people of Asaba.