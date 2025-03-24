ABDULSALAMI, WIKE AND JUNE 13

As he turns 83 in June,TUNDE OLUSUNLE pays tribute to the former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar

Since Nigeria’s last military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar handed over the reins of power to a democratically elected government on May 29, 1999, his visage has undergone very remarkable transmutation. Abubakar, a four-star General, handed over to a more senior colleague, Olusegun Obasanjo, who previously led Nigeria as military Head of State, between February 1976 and October 1979. Abubakar, hitherto known for his clean-shaved chin characteristic of the martial vocation, has since worn a luxuriant grey beard. He had a long and successful career in the military which spanned 36 years. The first three years of his military stewardship were spent in the Nigerian Airforce. This was before he switched over to the Nigerian Army in 1966. Every morning in the course of his remarkable career, he stood before the mirror in his bathroom to give himself that smooth, clean face. Rare exemptions from this norm in the armed forces were small numbers, more specifically from the Nigerian Navy. Perhaps because they regularly have to be on the waters and seas, they had something of an exemption from the age old tradition of clean chins in the military trade.

Onetime military governor of the old Niger State who would subsequently become Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Murtala Nyako, was the first military officer I noticed spotting a beard. Subsequently, Emmanuel Olu Omotehinwa, a Rear Admiral, (of blessed memory); Jubril Ayinla, a Vice Admiral, and Amadi Ikwechegh, a Commodore, were other officers whose profiles were defined by their well-kept beards. It would seem Abdulsalami Abubakar was in a great hurry to transmute into a new brand, in retirement. He really coveted a change of looks. Barely had he quit the political stage therefore, than he emerged with his now characteristic brand new grey look. In nearly 26 years now, Abubakar has settled into farming, which seems to be the pastime of many former military leaders. Obasanjo blazed the trail with his famous *Otta Farms,* back in the early 1980s. Nyako earned the alias *Baba Mai Mangoro,* (father and farmer of mango on an industrial scale), on account of his humongous investment in agriculture back home in Adamawa State.

Africa is one continent where the allure of political power has culminated in the transmutation of many leaders into sit-tight despots. Abdulsalami Abubakar won global plaudits for pursuing and delivering transition to democracy within a relatively short period of 11 months. He had promised the world at the United Nations General Assembly, (UNGA) in September 1998, that he was a man of his words. He decidedly therefore, differed from the rhetoric of one of his predecessors who popularised the duplicitous refrain: *This administration will not stay a day longer in office than necessary.* Abubakar delivered to global adulation, with hopes that Nigeria with its enormous human and natural capital, could provide the desired leadership to unlock the potentials of Africa. Nigeria previously exhibited aspects of its capacity and capability when it almost singlehandedly funded and led a 10-nation multinational military force between 1990 and 1999, to restore peace and democracy in Liberia and Sierra Leone. It was the first ever such Africa-initiated and driven military coalition, which was largely successful.

Abdulsalami Abubakar thereafter, became the toast of the world. He has chaired the Commonwealth Observer Group for Zimbabwe’s parliamentary election; served as Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to the Republic of Congo, and led the Carter Centre delegation for the monitoring of the Zambian national elections. Abubakar has functioned as President of the African Strategic and Peace Research Group; as Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS); Facilitator/Mediator for the Liberian Peace Talks, and Special Envoy of the Chairman of the African Union, (AU) to Chad and Sudan. He has been the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Gambia; Member of the AU High-Level Implementation Panel on Sudan, (AUHIP), and is presently working for the AU on negotiations in Sudan.

In August 2023, Abubakar, now a renowned statesman, led the ECOWAS delegation put in place by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the political crisis in neighbouring Niger Republic. Within weeks of his inauguration as Nigerian President, Tinubu was entrusted with the leadership of the regional body and the Nigerien crisis was the first test of his problem-solving capability. The Abdulsalami Abubakar team engaged with Nigerien putschists, who toppled the democratic government hitherto led by President Mohammed Bazoum, in Niger Republic, in consonance with its mandate at the time. Accompanied by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, himself a retired Brigadier-General, Abubakar’s group held bouts and bouts of meetings in Niamey, with the coup leader and former head of the presidential guards, Abdourahamane Tchiani, to no avail. Such has been the ever growing international stature of Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Back home, Abdulsalami Abubakar continues to avail Nigeria his time and aggregate experience in various ways. He chairs the National Peace Committee, (NPC), which is principally committed to the peaceful conduct of elections. The NPC routinely brings together political gladiators to a common table, admonishing them to commit to eschewing rancour and violence, during the electoral process. He is the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of *PAMO University of Medical Sciences,* located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He has continued to receive honours and accolades from various agencies and institutions. On October 15, 2016 for instance, the Abeokuta-based *Crescent University,* honoured him with a doctorate in Public Administration. Such is the manner of ascendancy Abdulsalami Abubakar’s stock has continued to elicit.

Back in October 2021, I had written about the tragic inferno which consumed the *Ebeano Mall,* a one-stop shop for residents of the districts abutting its location in Abuja. It was widely adopted as the indigenous variant of *Shoprite,* in districts contiguous with its location. The wholesale destruction was ascribed to the mischief of a little girl shopper who reportedly lit a match stick and threw it in a section of the huge store, where explosive products were kept. This culminated in a huge fire and bomb-like blasts. This subsequently brought *Ebeano Supermarket* down and has remained bothersome to me, given the magnitude of this private investment. I was listening to the radio in my car one of those days as I drove around trying to clear a mental block. I heard that that same edifice which was razed to rubble during that unfortunate incident, had indeed reinvented itself like the Sphinx! Out of curiosity, I decided to course through the Apo/Gudu/Gaduwa/Lokogoma conjoined districts in Abuja, so I could see with my own eyes the magical resurrection of the supermarket.

As I drove, my eyes caught this huge billboard on the road linking Gudu market with the *Ebeano* end of the road. It is a single lane which I was told was built by the proprietor of *Ebeano Supermarket,* in exercise of corporate social responsibility. Uncovered concrete drainages, run on both sides of the road. Sand silts in the drains were being evacuated as I moved and patchwork on failed sections of the road by direct labour was in progress. The billboard I saw announced that the shop was indeed back. The gridlock at the Lokogoma end of the road meant commuters could only snail along. I looked at the same signboard again and observed that the road we were plying, is named *Abdulsalami Abubakar Road* after all! I read the board a second time and was reminded that it is indeed the geographical memorabilia assigned to the name of the former Head of State.

As you drive around Nigeria’s capital Abuja, names of prominent Nigerians, Africans and global figures reverberate from signages across the city. They rejig your sense of history and geography as they beam from street and road markers. The Ahmadu Bellos, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsis, Yakubu Gowons, Obafemi Awolowos, Murtala Mohammeds, Olusegun Obasanjos, TY Danjumas, Shehu Shagaris, Alex Ekwuemes, Muhammadu Buharis, Ibrahim Babangidas, Ebitu Ukiwes, Sani Abachas, Atiku Abubakars, Umaru Yar’Aduas, Goodluck Jonathans, Bola Tinubus, Oladipo Diyas, Mike Akhigbes, breathe from major roads and monuments. The Nelson Mandelas, Sam Nujomas, Robert Mugabes, Jimmy Carters, Bill Clintons, Margaret Thatchers, Andrew Youngs, Jesse Jacksons and similar global figures are immortalised by the affixing of their names to reputable landmarks.

Abdulsalami Abubakar was one of the dignitaries who attended the public launch of Babangida’s memoir, *A Journey in Service* last February. Babangida used the opportunity to clarify his role in the contentious annulment of the *June 12, 1993 presidential election* won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, under his regime. This has continued to generate robust conversations, especially against the backdrop that Babangida put the blame squarely at the doorstep of Sani Abacha, his Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence who is not with us to state his side of the saga. Abacha torpedoed the *Interim National Government, (ING),* which Babangida hurriedly put together as he scurried off in retirement to his home state, Niger. General Abdulsalami Abubakar turns 83 on *Friday June 13, 2025.* For his uncommon integrity in fulfilling his promise to berth democracy timeously in Nigeria, for his continuing service and commitment to Nigeria and the world at large, a road named after him in Abuja, the capital city of his country deserves a planned face-lift.

With the approach of *Abdulsalami Abubakar’s 83rd birthday on Friday June 13, 2025,* Nyesom Wike the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), needs to “bake” a very befitting “cake” to commemorate the event. Abubakar midwifed the uninterrupted democracy we have savoured in nearly 26 years now, much as the citizenry have been successively shortchanged by various regimes. Wike will do well to visit, assess and energise the professional and proper development of the subsisting backwater road, which is presently festooned with the name of Abdulsalami Abubakar. Let’s give honour to whom honour is due. Let’s

acknowledge this unobtrusive patriot now that he is very much with us. This is the most appropriate time he will appreciate such an honour. We need to act expeditiously. We needn’t dither until the grey- bearded, soft-spoken old soldier goes the way of our forebears.

Olusunle, PhD, Fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors, (FANA), is an Adjunct Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Abuja