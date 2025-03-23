YSFON Congratulates Super Eagles for Beating Rwanda 

President of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their impressive performance against Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

Nigeria edged Rwanda 2-0 through a first half brace by Victor Osimhen in the match played at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday.

In a statement, signed by Chairman, YSFON Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Johnson Akinsehinwa, Gawuna commended the Eagles for igniting the hopes of the citizens on the road to World Cup 2026.

He praised the players and their handlers for the team spirit which he urged them to sustain.

Gawuna noted that sports remain a unifying factor in Nigeria, saying: “At YSFON , we are determined to make sports the centre of attraction. We will meaningfully engage our youths through various sporting activities.

“Nigeria has enormous talents waiting to be harnessed into meaningful venture. Sports is the way to go”.

He also urged governments at all levels to be intentional and deliberate about sports development for the good of the nation.