Prominent Lawyer, Kayode Ajulo’s Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother @90

In his book, ‘The Price of Creation,’ US author and writer, Lance Conrad wrote:

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” To say renowned lawyer and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo believes so much in the deathless quote is stating the obvious. This, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria showcased last week when his mother, Princess Christianah Ajulo clocked 90.

Showing his love and excitement for his mother, Ajulo penned a lengthy tribute for his beloved mother, whom he described as the very fabric of his being, the divine architect of his destiny, his unwavering compass through life’s storms.

“Her existence is my greatest blessing, her love my eternal shield, her wisdom my guiding light through the labyrinth of life.”

The famous lawyer further wrote: “There is a song that, when sung, feels timeless, as if it has existed since the dawn of time: “Iya ni wura iye biye, Iya ko se f’owo ra” (A mother is precious gold, priceless beyond measure). This song unveils its deepest meanings as one journeys through life within the boundless, glowing care of a mother, the first Òrìà, the unshakable pillar of existence, the child’s safest haven in a world of uncertainties. A mother’s love is a fortress, unseen yet invincible, soft yet stronger than the weight of mountains.

“As I reflect on the remarkable life of my mother, who turns 90 today, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the guiding light she has been on my journey. She is my angelic guide, a master strategist, and a beacon of wisdom and strength, illuminating my path with her unwavering love and support. Indeed, as Proverbs 31:26 reminds us, ‘She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.’ Her words, like a soothing balm, have healed my wounds. Her voice, like a clarion call, has stirred me to greatness.

“From her modest but eventful beginnings, Maami has captured the hearts and admiration of all who are privileged to know her. She embodies the very essence of humility, grace, and warmth, her elevated sense of style a true reflection of her modesty and decency. She is a rare gem, a queen robed in dignity, a woman whose presence alone commands reverence and admiration.

“Happy 90th birthday, Maami. Your life is a testament to love, resilience, and dedication. Today, I honour you with all the affection and admiration you so richly deserve. You are my first light, my unending song, the rhythm of my soul. You are the masterpiece that God painted into my life. You are love in its purest form. And for all eternity, I will remain grateful for the gift of being your son”