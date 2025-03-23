Nigeria SMEs Awards to Spotlight State Governors, Top Entrepreneurs

The eighth edition of the Nigeria Small and Medium Enterprises Summit and Awards, otherwise known as Nigeria SMEs Awards, for the first time in its history, will take place in the heart of Lagos.

This annual event, endorsed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), is a key highlight on the nation’s entrepreneurial calendar. It aims to recognise and celebrate the unyielding entrepreneurial spirit that drives both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Amid global challenges, such as inflation, geopolitical instability, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Nigerians have continued to demonstrate exceptional resilience. Their efforts have not only contributed to job creation, but also driven economic growth and prosperity.

The awards will spotlight governors who have played critical roles in boosting the SME sector in their states. “Governors Mbah of Enugu, Ododo of Kogi, Uba Sani of Kaduna, Oyebanji of Ekiti and Elia of Benue states have all spearheaded transformative initiatives that have greatly benefited local enterprises,” said Adedayo Olalekan, the visionary convener of Nigeria SMEs Awards 2025. “Their contributions will be celebrated as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation.”

During a recent press conference in Lagos, Adedayo emphasized that this year’s event would break away from tradition, embodying a fresh and unique approach.

“Despite the harsh economic climate, Nigerians continue to demonstrate an unwavering can-do spirit, propelling the nation forward,” he said. The awards are not only about honouring these trailblazers but also rewarding their relentless commitment to progress. Adedayo further highlighted the vital role state governments have played in nurturing vibrant SMEs, enriching local economies, and fostering a climate of progress.

“It is a win-win for both the awardees and the system they are operating, creating a mutually beneficial cycle of support and growth,” he added.

The Nigeria SMEs Awards promises to be a night of celebration, recognizing those who have made exceptional contributions to the country’s SMEs landscape.