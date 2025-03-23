  • Sunday, 23rd March, 2025

Gunmen Abduct DHQ Official, Two Others in Abuja, Demand N100m Ransom

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Gunmen have abducted a female Nigerian Navy officer attached to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), along with two others in Abuja.

The victims were kidnapped from their residence in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday night.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, confirmed the development.

According to the source, who craved anonymity, the kidnappers have reached out to the victims’ families, demanding N100 million for their release.

“Three individuals were abducted on Friday night in the Mpape area, including a DHQ official. The kidnappers have contacted their families and are insisting on a N100 million ransom,” the source said.

Attempts to get a response from the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau were unsuccessful, as they had yet to respond to messages as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said she would confirm and provide further details.

“I will confirm and get back to you shortly,” she simply stated

