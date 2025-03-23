  • Sunday, 23rd March, 2025

Dabiri-Erewa Lauds Ontario’s Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the Ontario Nigerian community leaders for setting up the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre, which is set to be launched soon.

According to a press statement on Sunday, the Head, Media and Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the first of its kind, the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre is aimed at helping new and old Nigerian migrants to settle adequately in Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa commended them for the initiative, aimed at providing support for fellow Nigerians in Canada. who need assistance.

She called on other Nigerian communities globally to emulate the support structure set up by community leaders in Ontario, reminding Nigerian diaspora groups that the commission will readily cooperate with organisations prioritising the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

The President, Network of Nigerians in Canada (NNC), Mr. Uche Okugo, said that the initiative will provide tailored services for prospective and current Nigerian immigrants in Canada, to enable them adjust to their new environment quickly and contribute meaningfully to society.

The centre is set to offer a wide range of services including career mentoring, settlement support, job placement, language coaching, empowerment programmes and food bank assistance.

The maiden Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre is set to open on April 12, 2025.

