Corporate Organizations Must Foster Inclusive Workplaces to Enable Women Achieve Their Full Potential, Says Fati

The Executive Secretary of the Centre for Transformative Action and Empowerment Forum, Dr. Omobolaji Fati, has called on corporate organizations to demonstrate their commitment to women’s development by creating inclusive workplaces that empower women to reach their full potential.

Fati made the statement during her participation in the Pan Atlantic University (PAU) Alumni’s International Women’s Day 2025 celebration, which centred around the theme ‘Overcoming Barriers: Women, Resilience, Allies & Inclusive Leadership.’

“Inclusive environments that foster leadership development and allyship are key to ensuring that women not only have equal access to opportunities but also the necessary support to succeed and make meaningful contributions in their fields,” Fati emphasized.

According to her, promoting inclusive workplaces is crucial not just for equity, but for the sustained success and growth of any organization.

“When women are given a seat at the table and opportunities to lead, they bring diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and fresh approaches to solving problems,” she explained.

“Organizations that embrace diversity and inclusion consistently outperform their competitors and cultivate stronger, more effective teams.”

Fati also stressed the critical role of mentorship and allyship in supporting women’s career advancement.

She pointed out that both men and women have a shared responsibility in creating an environment where women can thrive.

“Men in leadership roles must actively dismantle systemic barriers, offer mentorship and ensure that women’s voices are heard,” she said.

“Inclusive leadership is a collective effort, with everyone responsible for breaking down the barriers that limit opportunities for women.”

Her message is clear: “For organizations to truly empower women, inclusivity must be embedded at the core of their culture. Only through this strategic commitment can women reach their full potential, contribute to their industries, and pave the way for the next generation of female leaders.”