CelinaRob’s New Lookbook Pays Homage to Niger Delta Textiles

Born with a desire to bring beauty back to the Niger Delta, the fashion brand CelinaRob recently launched a new lookbook titled Ọngọ Nímí, which aims at reviving and celebrating the region’s traditional textiles, reports Vanessa Obioha

The driving force behind ng Nímí—which means “Know Yourself” in Ijaw—was the Ikaki fabric, a traditional textile deeply rooted in Ijaw culture. The word Ikaki translates to “tortoise,” and the fabric’s intricate, tortoiseshell-like patterns symbolize resilience, longevity, and wisdom. For CelinaRob, Ikaki was a natural choice for this collection due to its historical significance and personal connection.

“The inspiration behind this choice comes from the powerful women of the Niger Delta, including my mother and the generations before her,” said the creative director, Rebecca Owotorufa.

Despite its similarities to Akwete weaving from Abia State, the Ikaki fabric’s motifs and meaning have remained largely unexplored in mainstream fashion, which is something CelinaRob is intent on changing.

Creating ng Nímí was a journey that began with extensive research, delving into the region’s textile traditions. CelinaRob’s team pored over old photographs, spoke with elders about the fabrics they cherished, and studied how these textiles were traditionally worn. This deep understanding of the past informed the design process, blending nostalgia with modern elements to make the textiles wearable while staying true to their roots.

“Each image in the lookbook is carefully curated to reflect the essence of the women who came before us, their strength, elegance, and deep connection to the land and water. The settings, poses, and styling all evoke a sense of heritage, with elements like canoes, periwinkle shells and rivers subtly referenced in the storytelling,” explained Owotorufa.

The result is a powerful visual narrative, reclaiming indigenous craftsmanship and showcasing it in a way that feels both timeless and relevant today.

While Ikaki takes centre stage in ng Nímí, it’s not the only fabric CelinaRob has rediscovered. The collection also highlights other traditional Niger Delta textiles, such as Feni, George, and Kukrubite. Feni, known for its bold patterns and regal appeal, has been a symbol of wealth and status for generations, while George is a more delicate fabric, often reserved for special ceremonies. Kukrubite, a lesser-known gem, showcases the artistry of handwoven textiles and deserves greater recognition in the fashion world.

“These fabrics deserve a place in modern fashion, and CelinaRob is working to bring them into contemporary wardrobes,” emphasised Owotorufa.

As the fashion industry pushes for sustainability and cultural preservation, CelinaRob’s latest collection ties perfectly into the theme of Women’s Month, ‘Accelerate Action,’ particularly for textile weavers. “Many indigenous women weavers in Nigeria, like our weaver Mrs Joy Joseph, have been practising their craft for decades. Yet, they face economic and social barriers that threaten the survival of their art,” said Owotorufa.

ng Nímí shines a spotlight on these artisans, promoting sustainability through the use of locally woven fabrics and providing economic empowerment by creating a market for these handwoven textiles. The collection, in essence, is about driving a movement that ensures indigenous weaving traditions continue to thrive in the modern fashion landscape.

To complement the Ikaki fabric, CelinaRob also incorporated other iconic Nigerian textiles in the lookbook, including Akwete, Classic Vlisco 100% Cotton Ankara, Organza, and Vintage Lace. Akwete, a handwoven textile from southeastern Nigeria, is renowned for its intricate craftsmanship and cultural history. The vibrant patterns of Classic Vlisco Ankara inject boldness and energy, adding a modern touch to the collection’s narrative. Organza offers a delicate contrast with its sheer elegance, while the Vintage Lace evokes a sense of nostalgia, reminding us of the timeless beauty of traditional Nigerian fashion. Together, these fabrics celebrate the intersection of heritage and contemporary style, showcasing Nigeria’s rich textile legacy in an exciting new light.

Over the nearly six years of its existence, the brand has come to see Nigerian textiles not merely as fabrics, but as living histories. Each weave, dye, and motif holds stories of identity and craftsmanship, as the collection demonstrates.“Through our work, we’ve learned that many indigenous textiles, like the Ikaki fabric of the Ijaw people, are at risk of fading away due to industrialization and changing fashion trends. Yet, there is a growing global appreciation for these fabrics when presented in modern, wearable forms,” concluded Owotorufa.