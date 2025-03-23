Castle Lite Announces Partnership with NBA Africa

Castle Lite, a flagship premium beer brand of International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), has announced its groundbreaking partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

This historic collaboration positions Castle Lite as the Official Beer Partner of the NBA in Africa, underscoring its dedication to fostering active lifestyles, connections, and unforgettable entertainment experiences for basketball fans.

Speaking on the partnership, Route-to-Market and Trade Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Yvonne Onyejiaka, stated, “Castle Lite’s partnership with the NBA stems from our commitment to offering a unique experience that blends sports, culture, and entertainment. The NBA brand resonates strongly with the Castle Lite target audience in Nigeria; a youthful demography that values active lifestyle, entertainment, and fashion. This partnership enables us to bring these values to life by delivering an engaging, high-energy experience that goes beyond basketball itself to connecting with our consumers.”

Continuing, Onyejiaka noted that Castle Lite is not just about refreshment; it’s about celebrating vibrant lifestyles and fostering connections. Through Lite Side of the Court, the brand aims to elevate the consumer experience by offering an exciting mix of NBA games, fashion showcases, live music, and unparalleled fun. The dynamic platform will allow Castle Lite to engage with its audience on a deeper level, creating lasting memories and strong brand connections.

“Our partnership with the NBA is poised to leverage the power of basketball’s global appeal to connect with fans across Nigeria, driving awareness and excitement. We plan to engage both basketball fans and Castle Lite consumers by offering unique experiences that cater to their shared love for entertainment, fashion, and the NBA,” she concluded.

Vice President, NBA Africa and Country Head, NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership saying, “The NBA is committed to growing the game of basketball and inspiring the next generation of fans and players across Africa.

Teaming up with Castle Lite, a brand synonymous with excitement and lifestyle leadership, will amplify our efforts to engage with fans in Nigeria, offering them unique experiences that celebrate the spirit of the game.”

Reflecting on the exciting prospects of the partnership, Castle Lite Marketing Manager, Oluwatoyin Ogunjimi, added that, “Castle Lite’s target audience is young, vibrant, and constantly seeking new experiences. The NBA partnership aligns perfectly with this audience, offering a unique blend of sports, fashion, and entertainment; all of which resonate deeply with our core consumers. This collaboration enables us to engage with them in a dynamic and fun way, whether through events, activations, or games.”

According to her, Consumers can expect high-energy events and activations that combine the excitement of the NBA experience with the “lite” vibes of Castle Lite.