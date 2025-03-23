African Titan … Akinwumi Adesina Receives Kenya’s Highest National Honour

In one of the best moments for Nigerians this year, Kenya’s President William Ruto bestowed the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH) upon Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), at Nairobi’s State House. The award, being the highest honour in Kenya, places Adesina among global icons such as Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony proves that the man’s work in shaping economies is still being recognised. This time, Ruto showed how, through his and Adesina’s shared vision in agricultural transformation and a two-decade-long bond with the Nigerian economist, Kenya’s food production is reaching a record high.

Of course, not a few understand that Adesina’s impact is extensive, thorough, and potent. Since taking the helm at the AfDB in 2015, he has propelled the institution’s capital from $93 billion to $318 billion, driving investments in infrastructure, energy, and food security. Under his leadership, Kenya alone has benefited from $4.44 billion in financing, transforming roads, water systems, and electrification projects.

It should be clear that Kenya’s recognition speaks to the broader importance of African-led solutions. Adesina has championed financial innovation tailored to the continent, making sure that investments address real needs instead of imposed frameworks. His upcoming initiative, the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank of Kenya, is set to inject capital and technical support into young businesses, tackling unemployment head-on.

For Nigeria, Adesina’s journey is an intimidating but gloriously colourful blueprint. His rise points to the power of expertise, strategic leadership, and an unwavering commitment to African progress. As a two-time Forbes Africa Person of the Year and recipient of numerous global honours, the man exemplifies how focused leadership can shift economic narratives.