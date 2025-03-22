Wale Edun, Cardoso Move to Deepen Fiscal, Monetary Policy Collaboration

*Minister reaffirms FG’s commitment to inclusive development

*Customs commits 4% of annual wage bill to CSR initiative

Ndubuisi Francis and James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Cardoso yesterday, convened a high-level meeting in Abuja, to advance ongoing efforts at strengthening coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.

This emerged as Edun reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to initiatives that support inclusive growth and development in the country.



Edun, said the strategic engagement with Cardoso was aimed at synchronising fiscal and monetary policy frameworks, paving the way for macroeconomic stability, enhanced investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, focusing on aligning policy frameworks to ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance investor confidence, and support sustainable economic growth, the finance ministry said in a statement issued by its Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga.



According to him, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in addressing current economic challenges and delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms agenda.

“As Nigeria stands at the threshold of a new era of economic growth and prosperity, today’s meeting marks a significant leap forward.



“The country is poised to unlock the full potential of its economy, create opportunities for all, and secure a brighter future for generations to come;” the statement said.

The ministry had last week convened a two-day interactive session themed, “Strengthening Collaboration for Sustainable Financial Management and National Development.”

Meanwhile, Edun has reaffirmed the commitment of Tinubu’s administration to initiatives that support inclusive growth and development in the country.



The minister also stressed that Tinubu’s dexterity in economic management was currently evidenced in inflation reduction, particularly in food prices, as well as a stable exchange rate.

Speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) Initiative – “Customs Cares” at Government Secondary School (GSS), Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Edun expressed confidence that the country’s economic fortunes could only get better moving forward.



The minister specifically commended the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, for initiating the corporate responsibility concept which he described as being central to the inclusion policy of the Tinubu-led administration.



He hailed the service for committing about four per cent of their annual wage bill (about 50 per cent of each officer’s one month salary) to fund the initiative.

He also expressed satisfaction over the programme’s spread across the six geo-political zones as well as customs’ plans to adopt schools in each council area within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “More especially, the nationwide approach ensures that the benefits of this all important customs initiative will reach communities throughout the country.”



However, Adeniyi said the CSR initiative represented Customs’ comprehensive approach to CSR, designed to foster inclusive growth and create sustainable impact across Nigerian communities where it operates.

He said the programme was designed to be rolled out in phases within traditional CSR frameworks and will adopt a multi-dimensional strategy that addresses critical social, educational, and infrastructural gaps in underserved communities.



The CGC stated that through strategic partnerships with local stakeholders, government agencies, and international development organisations, the CSR aimed to deliver measurable, long-term benefits that empower citizens and strengthen civic sustainability.



He further explained that the initiative was strategically aligned with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which emphasises holistic national development through targeted interventions in critical sectors.

According to him, the programme seeks to support the eight priority areas outlined in the agenda while simultaneously advancing the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He said, “Inspired by the two frameworks, we are focusing on six key pillars, implementing a rich mix of activities that will be carried out in all areas of our operation, including the border areas.

“The first pillar is education and today’s launch at Government Secondary School (GSS), Wuse Zone 3, symbolises our commitment to begin this journey of investing in the future of our nation and our youth through educational support and infrastructure development.”



Adeniyi disclosed that the customs educational support programme included adopting schools in areas of its operation following thorough selection criteria, conducting comprehensive needs assessments to identify gaps, and jointly prioritizing interventions in collaboration with relevant authorities.

He said, “We provide learning materials, rehabilitate critical infrastructure, and offer scholarships to promote academic excellence and ensure no deserving student is left behind due to financial constraints.”



Adeniyi said, “Following extensive consultations with the NCS management, I am pleased to disclose that the Service has committed to earmark approximately four per cent of our annual wage bill (equivalent to 50 per cent of each officer’s one month salary) to fund this initiative.



“This dedicated financial commitment will be complemented by the voluntary efforts already pledged by numerous officers who have enthusiastically indicated their willingness to support various aspects of the project through personal contributions of time, expertise, and additional resources. This combined approach ensures sustainable funding for our CSR programmes.

He said to ensure the effective implementation and management of the Customs Cares initiative, a wholly new unit has been established directly under the Office of the CGC, to oversee the planning, execution, and monitoring of all CSR activities.