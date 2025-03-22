Tolu Arokodare An Eagle At Last

With 19 goals and six assists so far this season, Toluwalase Arokodare, no doubt, deserved a call-up to the Super Eagles team for the qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the in-form KRC Genk striker, the invitation was a dream come true and can’t wait for his international debut. However, beating the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Sadiq Umar and Victor Boniface to the starting shirt will be a different ball game. The 24-year-old’s dream of donning the green-white-green colours of the three-time African Champion was realised as he was introduced in the 75th minute against the Wasps yesterday

Playing for Nigeria’s senior football team has been a long-time dream for Tolu Arokodare and his joy knew no bounds when he was included in the 39-man list of Coach Eric Chelle, which was later trimmed down to 23, ahead of the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The in-form Genk striker has indeed expressed his happiness at making the Super Eagles squad for the first time after finally getting his big break following his brilliant performances for Genk in the past two years. The 24-year-old striker has had an incredible run this season with Genk, producing 19 goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, making him the third amongst Nigeria’s highest goalscoring strikers in Europe, just behind Cyriel Dessers (22) and Victor Osimhen (26).

This is a big break for Arokodare and he is lapping it all up. The former Amiens man has expressed his happiness at making Nigeria’s squad for the World Cup Qualifiers this month.

“First I was surprised, I felt very honoured to be mentioned amongst the 39 players, it was quite surprising,” Arokodare told Super Eagles TV.

“I knew it was coming because I’ve been doing pretty well and I was hoping that it would come and it did come.

“I felt like a winner already that even if I didn’t make the final 23, I had done something, I’ve achieved something. I just feel really blessed and really grateful.

“It means a lot, it’s one of the best things that can happen to a footballer, getting the opportunity to represent your country to play.

“As a kid, you always watch the national legends play and you always wanted to play for your national team. Apparently, being in that position to play for my country means a lot to me.”

The 24-year-old is on a terrific run this season at KRC Genk, leading the goalscoring chart in the Belgian Pro League with 17 goals.

However, Arokodare will face stiff competition in the Super Eagles for the number 9 position, as Eric Chelle has also called up Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq and Victor Boniface for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

He was however introduced into the game against Rwanda in the 75th minute and he made an appreciable impact helping the Super Eagles sustain their two-goal lead. He would however be hoping for more playing time against Zimbabwe in Uyo, on Tuesday.

At the weekend, Arokodare seems to further justify his invitation to the national team as he found the back of the net, as his side sealed a 2-1 win over former side, Union St-Gilloise, and wants his confidence to continue with the Nigerian national team.

The 24-year-old Arokodare scored his 17th league goal for Genk this season in a 2-1 home win over Union St.Gilloise last Saturday. He opened scoring in the 69th minute after both teams were locked at 0-0 going into the interval.

His closest challengers are three goals shy going into their final game of the regular season.

Arokodare’s club Genk are already runaway winners of the regular season and qualify for the playoffs that will determine the champions of the league.

“It’s always good to help the team with a goal. That’s my job, but the three points are the most important. The atmosphere afterwards in the dressing room was great. You should take a look at my socials,” the 6ft6in-tall striker said in quotes revealed by Voetbalnieuws.

Quizzed about how he feels about the long-awaited call-up to the Super Eagles squad, the former FC Koln striker was ecstatic.

“I still don’t know how to feel. It’s a mix of only great feelings for my family and me. I can’t wait to put on that shirt,” Arokodare concluded.

With Nigeria seeking to revive their World Cup qualifying campaign, Arokodare could provide a fresh attacking option for the team. He offers something different from Osimhen due to his size, and that could come in handy for Coach Chelle.

His height, physicality, and ability to find the back of the net have made him a standout performer in Belgium, and he will be eager to make an impact if given the opportunity.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their upcoming fixture, Arokodare’s enthusiasm and determination will be a boost to the squad, as he looks to take his first steps on the international stage with Nigeria.

The Super Eagles that are currently struggling in their World Cup qualification campaign secured maximum points against Rwanda in Kigali yesterday to revive their chances of making it to the 2026 Mundial. Nigeria will welcome Zimbabwe to Uyo on Tuesday next week.