Ifon-Ilobu Crisis: Gov Adeleke Orders Security Operations, Sues For Peace

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday directed immediate security operations to restore peace between Ifon and Ilobu communities, urging the peace committee to revive the peace deal.

In a statement issued over the renewed crisis, Governor Adeleke enjoined the joint security task force to step in immediately and stop the clashes.

The governor who decried the politicisation of the crisis tasked the task force to go after the ring leaders and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

He further urged the peace committee to ensure immediate cessation of hostility to preserve lives and property.

The governor who lamented the repeated breach of peace deals among the warring communities, warned that his administration will take stringent action on the buffer zone between the two communities unless hostility stopped immediately.

The governor is currently holding security and political engagements to find a lasting solution to the crisis which predates Adeleke’s administration.