  • Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

Ifon-Ilobu Crisis: Gov Adeleke Orders Security Operations, Sues For Peace

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday directed immediate security operations to restore peace between Ifon and Ilobu communities, urging the peace committee to revive the peace deal.

In a statement issued over the renewed crisis, Governor Adeleke enjoined the joint security task force to step in immediately and stop the clashes.

The governor who decried the politicisation of the crisis tasked the task force to go after the ring leaders and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

He further urged the peace committee to ensure immediate cessation of hostility to preserve lives and property.

The governor who lamented the repeated breach of peace deals among the warring communities, warned that his administration will take stringent action on the buffer zone between the two communities unless hostility stopped immediately.

The governor is currently holding security and political engagements to find a lasting solution to the crisis which predates Adeleke’s administration.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.