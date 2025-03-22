Bauchi Govt Alleges Arrest of State Accountant General by EFCC Politically Motivated

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has condemned the arrest of the state’s Accountant-General, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), declaring that the arrest was politically motivated and designed to silence the opposition in the state.

It would be recalled that the commission on Wednesday arrested Jaja and three others for alleged diversion and misappropriation of N70 billion belonging to the state.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado which was made available to Journalists yesterday, the government said the arrest of the Accountant-General was politically motivated and designed to silence the opposition in the state.

According to the statement, “The conduct of the EFCC in this matter raises serious concerns. The sensationalism, politicisation, and media trial surrounding the arrest of a government official who, if invited, would have willingly cooperated with the Commission, have created unnecessary drama and suspicion.

“Many Nigerians now view this as nothing more than a political witch-hunt rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort. The timing and manner of the arrest cast doubt on the real intention behind it.

“We received with surprise, the news of the arrest of the Accountant General of the State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while he was in Abuja carrying out his statutory duty of attending the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

“While we acknowledge the EFCC’s responsibility to investigate matters related to financial management, we must also stress that this particular issue is already under active investigation by the Bauchi State Anti-Corruption Agency, under the leadership of DIG Sani Mohammed (retd.), a respected veteran of the EFCC and one of Nigeria’s foremost anti-corruption professionals.

“The EFCC is well aware of this ongoing effort, which has led to significant actions, including the removal, arrest, and ongoing investigation of the immediate former Accountant General and several permanent secretaries.

“The Bauchi State Government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Our administration has been independently ranked among the most transparent in public financial management.

“We conduct government business fairly and in full compliance with established regulations. Our track record speaks for itself, and we remain resolute in upholding good governance.”