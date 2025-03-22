Abuja Tanker Explosion: One Police Officer, 2 Other Victims in Stable Condition, Says Hospital

.As FFS boss seeks strict enforcement of safety rules

An Inspector of Police, Rachael Chukwuemeka and two other victims of Wednesday tanker explosion in Abuja receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city are in stable condition, the hospital has said.



The fire incident which claimed over 10 lives and left several others injured occurred at Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, when a tanker was said to have lost control and rammed into vehicles in a traffic jam resulting in explosion.





This was as Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Jaji Abdulganiyu, who visited some of the victims receiving medical attention at Cedarcrest Hospital, Apo, expressed sadness over the horrendous incident where lives were lost and several vehicles burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.



The CG, while expressing his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, called for strict enforcement of a ban against movement of articulated vehicles at unapproved hours, particularly during early hours of morning when workers are resuming to work and early evenings at the peak of retiring from work to home.



The Fire Service boss, who undertook the visit with his management team, called on all other security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of safety rules on the roads.



He said, “What is important is enforcement. All the security agencies, especially the Road Safety, the Fire Service and the Police among others should come together to ensure strict adherence to road safety rules and regulations.



Abdulganiyu who confirmed that he and his team during the on-the-spot assessment of the accident scene at Karu, prevented the occurrence of another disaster at the same spot, called for caution among road users.



He however attributed some of these accidents to recklessness among tanker drivers, saying strict enforcement is needed to check the excesses of the articulated vehicles on the highways.



“If truck drivers have been mandated not to move at the particular period, security agencies that are concerned must be there to make sure that they don’t move, otherwise, this kind of calamity will continue to happen.



“Fire Service can not be everywhere. If we are in our office we might not know what will happen in the next hour and if nobody calls us on time we might not be able to help. That’s why some people will say Fire Service doesn’t respond quickly, they forget that we are not magicians. It is when we get information that we will respond.



“It is our own responsibility to ensure that fire does not break at all. Prevention of fire is cheaper than mitigation of disaster,” he said.



He assured that the Federal Fire Service remains committed to responding swiftly to any emergencies, ensuring that such devastating events do not lead to even worse consequences.



Also speaking at the hospital, a consultant Anaesthetist, Dr. Kate Edionhon, confirmed that two of the patients in their facility were stable while only one is in critical condition.



A sister to one of the victims, Adedoye Temitope, told journalists that her sister, Inspector Rachael Chukwuemeka was receiving medical attention at the facility.



She commended the management of the hospital for their kindness in receiving her and commencement of treatment, noting that they had taken her to three hospitals where she was rejected before the Cedarcrest Hospital accepted her.