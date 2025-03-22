About, Not Around, Time

Ebere Wabara

“OIL, gas service providers exiting Nigeria in droves, IPPG raise (raises) the alarm” For elucidation: IPPG represents the Independent Petroleum Producers Group.

“…will complete critical infrastructure (infrastructural) projects that will stimulate economic growth and improve the living standard of Nigerians.” Please note: ‘infrastructure’, by all ramifications, is a noun and cannot function—in any circumstance—as an adjective! The adjectival form is ‘infrastructural’. This is basic and should not be a challenge even to a kindergartner, let alone an Editorial Board of a frontline newspaper!

“May her gentle soul rest in the bossom of the Lord Amen.” A rewrite: May her gentle soul rest in the Lord’s bosom (note the spelling and the next full-stop). Amen.

“KSB: I will marry again if…” Truth in defence of freedom: I will remarry if…

“Otti, who congratulated the new commissioner for (on/upon) the elevation….”

“The accident, which occurred around (about) 6.30am (6.30 a.m.), was the worst in the locality in a decade.” ‘Around’ in timing is sheer Americanism!

“Fifteen of the youth died while several of them have (had) fractures and are (were) being attended to at government (the government) hospital in the….”

“Sources said the deceased might be given mass burial since they are (were) from the same village.”

“May God continue to bless you, give you wisdom and good health beyond measures (measure).”

“The era of harassments from NYDC, a federal agency, has finally been put paid to by that landmark judgment.” ‘Harassment’, unlike ‘embarrassment’, is uncountable.

“Nigerian crude oil exports to hit 1.94m bpd in September” The intro: “Nigeria’s crude Oil (sic—abuse of capital letter) export, excluding condensates (another comma) will hit 1.94 million barrels per day by September….” The Saturday Newspaper: ‘by September’ implies, possibly, August, September or October, while the headline says ‘in September’! So, which is the correct version: by or in…?

“THISDAY gathered (just tell readers what the medium ‘gathered’!) that the victims—six of them—were abducted by the gunmen at about 7.00am (7.00 a.m.) on their way to work….” Can publications ever be specific on time? Either: at or about a particular time. ‘At’ and ‘about’ cannot function in the same environment—except in informal entries: at or about 7 a.m.

“Bayelsa govt invests N1.17bn on (in) aquaculture farms”

“…he explained that attacks by Boko Haram on churches is (why?) not a vendetta against Christians, but a political tool.”

Lastly from THISDAY COVER under review: “We should be very careful because many of the people who are now jumping into the APC bandwagon are ex-PDP members.” Between APC and PDP: climb/jump/get on (not into) the bandwagon. Or, worse still: ‘join the bandwagon’!

“We have a lot of youths, millions of them, that are yet be (yet to be) attended to in the Niger Delta.”

“Governor Fubara of Rivers State must brace up for more trouble from the opposition in the days and months ahead….” (Contributed by Charles Okogene) The embattled governor must brace for—not ‘brace up for’!

“They died when the vehicle they were travelling in somersaulted after the front tyre bursted (burst).” Past tense and past participle: burst

“The governor noted that their deaths (death) has again brought to the front burner….”

“That message need (needs) to be avoided….”

“…suspected to be member (a member) of the terrorist organization (organization, preferably), al-Qaeda.”

“To download (a comma) visit your favourite app store” and “for more information (a comma, again!) log on to….”

“Many African countries like Sierra Leone are looking up to Nigeria for a bale out (sic)….” Commentary: bailout

“Abia and armed-chair critics” Insight: arm-chair critics

“For Mrs. Obioma Imoke, it’s another feather to her cap” A rewrite: For Obioma Imoke, it’s a feather in her cap

“…they are coming with much more (many more) new aircrafts (aircraft) and state of the art (state-of-the-art) private aircraft….”

“Born same (the same) day to same (the same) parents….”

“The strike action definitely will compound the security situation in the country.” Remove ‘action’ in the interest of scholarship.

“Nigerian universities have continued to go down in rating with its (there) antiquated and obsolete scientific equipments….” ‘Equipment’, like ‘stationery’ and ‘cutlery’, is non-count.

“…held recently at (on) the institution’s main campus served many purposes.”

“…you always want those type of players in your team.” Sport journalism: this type of players or those types of players—depending on context.

“AMC has set up series (a series) of activities….”

“…a major setback for (to) marketing practice in (on) the continent.”

“Astymin brilliance reward: Sustaining long term equity” Brands & Marketing: long-term equity

“Navy arrests oil bunkering syndicate” Community Mirror: oil-bunkering syndicate

“Forum calls for co existence (co-existence) in Ondo”

“…whereas European leagues are getting set to kick-off for 2023/2024 season.” Phrasal verbs do not admit hyphenation. Insight: kick off.

Finally from the Back Page of Daily Trust of November 25 comes the last set of gaffes: “Majority (A majority) of the reported 5,000 Nigerians who….”

“The WHO said that approximately 15 million people worldwide have (had) active tuberculosis.”

“…people drink from streams due to the absence of portable (potable) water.”

“…deep thought and practical wisdom which more matured (mature) people are more amendable (amenable) to.”

“As this year’s World Population Day was being commemorated at (in) Abuja, the Minister of Health alerted the nation about (to) the spate of teenage pregnancies.”

“…Nigeria is considerably significant to enter into direct contact with makers of vaccines with a view to negotiate (negotiating) favourable (a favourable) cost and a more efficient delivery mechanism.”

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, the entire management and members of staff of…sends (send) her (their) condolence (condolences) to the family of our chairman….”

“We are leaking in various holes towards various leanings and we still are lacking in leadership that has any model to solve our miriad (myriad) of problems.”

“…development media practitioner (professional)….”

“In the eyes and reckoning of every Imo citizens, there has only been two administrations in the state.” Every Imo citizen or all Imo citizens…and this: there have (not has) only been two administrations in the state.

“NPA commends FG over (for) port reforms”

“Nigeria’s aviation industry witnessed some changes during the administration of late Musa Umar Yar’dua….” This way: the administration of the late….

“After four years of solid performance on the saddle…” Let God’s will be done: in the saddle.

“Some states have seized the opportunity to make waves….” It is only in America and Nigeria that opportunities are seized. In New (Formal/Standard) English environments, you either use or take opportunities. ‘Seize’ inseparably involves the use of some measure of force or deployment of violence.

“Gowon, others pay last respect to…” No news: last respects.

“It is perhaps in this light that the series of consultative meeting….” Folk (popular) etymology: the series of consultative meetings.