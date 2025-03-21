Tinubu Orders Probe into Abuja Tanker Explosion as Death Toll Hits 10

•Presidential CNG office visits scene of crash, commiserates with victims’ families

•PDP blames APC for poor infrastructure

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday ordered a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, along the Abuja-Keffi highway on Wednesday night.

The President, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga, condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

The president also ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city and directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.

Also, the office of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) yesterday visited the scene of the accident.

However, THISDAY learnt that contrary to earlier reports that the truck was laden with CNG tubes, the vehicle, which was indeed fuelled by compressed gas, was actually carrying a load of cement.

Also, it was gathered that the accident was not caused by the newly introduced fuel, but was as a result of failed brakes, causing the truck to ram into several other vehicles along the road at the time.

A statement in Abuja by the office, signed by the Technical Assistant, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, PCNGI, Kenechukwu Chukwu, quoted the Chief Executive & Programme Director of the PCNGI, Michael Oluwagbemi, as calling for more safety measures by truck drivers and other road users.

During the fact-finding mission, Oluwagbemi stated that while the investigation of the incident is still ongoing, a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training, should be carried out.

“This morning (Thursday) at 10:49 hours, the Chief Executive & Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) , Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, inspected the scene of the unfortunate accident at Karu bridge in Abuja, FCT alongside officials of the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) who are conducting their own investigations.

“Oluwagbemi commiserated with the victims of the accident and their relatives, and called for more safety awareness and adherence to safety protocols at accident scenes. He also called for better monitoring of articulated trucks for brake safety and compliance with maintenance requirements, while ensuring a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training.

“Further to its preliminary findings yesterday, and its call for patience for authorities to get to the root cause of the accident, the PCNGI reiterates the intrinsic safety of compressed natural gas vehicles and enjoins all stakeholders to work towards a better monitored gas vehicle ecosystem with the proposed launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS),” the statement added.

To this end, Oluwagbemi, an engineer, noted that the PCNGI was committed to continued safety of Nigeria road users as it promotes alternative sources of energy that is cheaper, safer and more reliable for the economic development of the nation.

Yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the tragic tanker explosion that resulted in the death of several Nigerians, with many more injured and property destroyed at the Karu Bridge.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the Abuja explosion added to the scary upsurge of disastrous incidents that had persistently befallen the country due the worsened state of infrastructure under the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Ologunagba said: ”This avoidable heart-rending incident in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital sadly points to the general poor management of urban infrastructure and heightened insecurity in the FCT under the current APC government.

”Our party is saddened that due to the misgovernance of the APC administration, innocent Nigerians continue to perish with families in peril, anguish and devastation over the death of their breadwinners and loved ones”.

The PDP called on the federal government to institute a system-wide investigation into the Abuja explosion and similar incidents in other parts of the country and take urgent steps to ensure safer roads in Nigeria.

The PDP saluted the efforts of rescue teams, including the Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Federal Fire Service, other agencies and patriotic Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the death from the truck explosion has risen to 10, according to the Forecasting, Response and Mitigation of the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD).

A statement by Head of Public Relations, FEMD, Nkechi Isa, said eight bodies were deposited at Karu Hospital Morgue, one body at Asokoro District Hospital Morgue while another body was deposited at the National Hospital.

She added that over 30 persons suffered various degrees of burns in the multiple accidents.

Some of the victims were also referred to Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi and Cedarcrest Hospital Abuja for proper evaluation. No fewer than 10 vehicles were burnt during the incident.

In the meantime, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has offered to foot the medical bills of the victims of the accident.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the accident as avoidable and condoled with the families of those who lost their lives and directed continuation of treatments of those who sustained injuries.

“On my directive, the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Dr AdedolapoFasawe was in Asokoro District Hospital, till today’s morning (Thursday) and she was among the medical personnel who attended to the 17 casualties brought to the hospital.

“She briefed me that after initial stabilisation, seven of the 17 casualties received were referred to National Hospital, six with minor injuries were treated successfully, three with severe burns and inhalation and crush injuries are currently receiving treatment. However, one of the casualties with third degree burns passed away while being resuscitated,” he said.

Wike urged road users, especially heavy duty vehicle drivers to always be cautious and adhere strictly to speed limits while driving. Wike said it was painful that precious lives were lost and vehicles were destroyed in an accident that could have been avoided.

He called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safe usage of the roads to intensify efforts aimed at maintaining strict compliance with traffic rules.