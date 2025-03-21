  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

Osimhen’s Brace Against Rwanda Revives Super Eagles World Cup Hopes

Sport | 2 hours ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, scored two first half goals against hosts, Rwanda, to give Nigeria the three points and first victory in the 2026 World Cupqualifiers in Kigali on Friday evening. 

Osimhen’s goals came in the 11th minute and the third minute of added time of the first half. 

His first was a delight, connecting with an in swinging free kick from the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, with his right foot to beat the goalkeeper.

The second goal followed a solo run by the striker after stealing the ball from a Rwanda centre back right from the centre of the pitch. 

He then went on a solo drive and chipped the ball over the head of on rushing Rwandan goalkeeper.

The three-time African champions now move up to fourth place in Group C on six points from five matches. 

Next for the Super Eagles is home match clash with Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday. 

Also Friday, South Africa’s Banana Bafana defeated Lesotho by same 2-0 margin to go top of Group C. 

The South Africans now on 10 points are followed by Benin Republic who were forced to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe on Thursday evening.  Rwanda are now third on seven points with Super Eagles fourth on six points. 

