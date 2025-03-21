NNPC Retail Hosts She-Fix 2025, Advocates Inclusivity in Technical Fields

NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) marked another milestone with the successful hosting of She-Fix 2025, a landmark event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors and commemorating International Women’s Day.

The event, which took place recently at The Stable Center, Surulere, Lagos, attracted over 300 active participants as part of global celebrations marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). It has as its theme “Driving Diversity and Powering Progress.”

The event emphasized the critical role women play in driving innovation, national growth, and economic development. Hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and technical demonstrations served to showcase the diverse talents and contributions of women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The event also honored female mechanics for their outstanding achievements, presenting awards in recognition of their significant contributions and dedication to their craft.

NNPC Retail’s Managing Director, Mr. Huub Stokman, highlighted the transformative vision behind She-Fix:

“She-Fix 2025 transcends the idea of a mere event—it represents our collective commitment to recognizing and elevating women’s voices and contributions across various industries.”

The Senior Business Adviser, Mr. Cyprian Onwuegbu, representing the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, reiterated the company’s dedication to gender inclusivity:

“NNPC is steadfast in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. She-Fix symbolizes our ongoing commitment to creating an equitable and progressive workplace for women.”

Attendees actively participated in Car Care 101 sessions, live car diagnostics, and explored a lively marketplace promoting female-led businesses. Special discounts on Oleum Lubricants and LPG NR-GAS further supported NNPC Retail’s commitment to empowering women in the energy sector.