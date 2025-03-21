New Sevilla Forward, Akor Adams, Believes His Super Eagles Time Will Come

Duro Ikhazuagbe

New Sevilla forward in the Spanish La Liga EA Sports, Akor Adams, believes his time will come to play for the Super Eagles.

The former Montpellier player who joined Sevilla in a 5.5million Euro deal in the January transfer window, was selected in Nigeria’s initial 39-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

He was however dropped in the final 23-man squad picked by new coach, Eric Chelle to face Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali today.

Speaking via Zoom from Seville, Spain yesterday, Akor, 24, who joins compatriot Chidera Ejuke at the Spanish club, insisted that his focus right now is to concentrate on his club duties at Sevilla while hoping that he gets another look-in in the future.

“I have been coming in and out of the Super Eagles in the last two years. I remain grateful to God because in a country of over 200million people, to be recognized and be invited to wear the national colours is a thing of pride. We have so many players in Nigeria. I really must have done something great to warrant the coach to give me another invite to the national team. By God’s grace, my time will come,” observed the Idoma-indigene from Benue State.

Akor however stressed that despite missing out of the national team, his focus right now , after recovering from injury is how to help his club, Sevilla, become King of Europe, again.

“So focus for me right now is absolutely on Sevilla because we have a lot

of objectives to catch up to in the season. The better I do for my club, I think the opportunity for the national team will come.”

He however believes that the Super Eagles have the players to deliver against Rwanda. “We (Nigeria) have real good strikers. By the grace of God, the objective on Friday (today) is to win and try to get a place in the World Cup.”

While looking ahead to the Seville Derby with Real Betis, Akor describes the atmosphere at Sevilla as the best he has had in his Football career.

“I think from the moment you walk into Sevilla, you will feel it’s a great club.

Nobody tells you, you just know that this is a great club. And I learned one phrase here already. ‘There’s only one team in Seville and that’s Sevilla!”

He’s enthused by the atmosphere at Sevilla.

“The professionalism of everything here is top notch. It’s a great club with great history. And in just my two months here, I am already feeling a part of everything going on here.”

Asked why he opted to join Sevilla, Akor said that it was difficult to say no to a club like Sevilla. “You just don’t say no to a club like Sevilla. If you go through the archives of the club and see the mark they have made, it is intimidating record sort of. Back then in Nigeria while growing up in the Academy, I’ve watched Sevilla countless times in Europe. Sevilla are very much the Kings of Europe with seven Europa League titles. It is an all-time club record. They are the kings of Europe as it stands. So I want to be the king in Europe as well,” concludes Akor.