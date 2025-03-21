HP Launches Amplify Partnership Booster

HP has announced new benefits through its Amplify™ partner programme to help partners navigate the evolving demands of the future of work with smarter, more connected experiences.

Enhancements include the launch of the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an upgraded compensation structure that rewards portfolio-wide HP sales and supports flexible technology solutions.

It is also expanding the Amplify AI program with new resources and use cases to help partners accelerate adoption. Additionally, the HP Amplify Impact sustainability program surpassed its 2025 enrollment targets, with participating partners seeing an increase in request for proposal (RFP) win rates.

“In today’s fast-changing technology landscape, HP’s commitment to empowering our partners for success in the future of work is more important than ever,” said

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Revenue Operations at HP, Kobi Elbaz.

He said AI-powered solutions were transforming productivity, enabling more fulfilling work experiences and helping customers solve challenges with greater efficiency, creativity and impact.

HP is dedicated to shaping the future of work by enhancing partner experiences and fostering positive customer outcomes, powered by the strength of HP’s AI-enabled portfolio of products and solutions.

To create new opportunities for HP Amplify partners to grow and stay ahead of evolving market needs, HP has introduced the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an enhancement to the compensation structure of the HP Amplify partner programme.

This initiative rewards both commercial, distribution and retail partners for selling across the HP portfolio.

In 2023, HP introduced the More for More benefit, a rate multiplier that boosts sales and compensation for qualified partners.

Building on More for More, HP is expanding the initiative to include the entire portfolio of HP products and solutions under the new structure. This new initiative will launch on May 1 for commercial partners, with a rollout for retail and distribution partners later this year.

For partners with specialized businesses, HP will continue to reward the unique value and capabilities their expertise brings to the market.

HP also announced the expansion of its HP Amplify AI programme including new customer use cases, instant access to AI experts and personalized AI pathways and training modules including the HP NVIDIA.

In addition, HP introduced a new tailored and condensed training path for partner executives, covering various AI-focused topics and featuring short video use cases that highlight the tangible business benefits of AI. These concise and practical resources enable executives to make informed decisions and facilitate discussions with customers that drive positive outcomes.

Through collaboration with Alliance Partners and the comprehensive education opportunities offered, HP reaffirms its commitment to lead in AI innovation and partner enablement, delivering effective solutions to customers worldwide. As the demand for AI continues to rise, HP remains at the forefront, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of AI technologies.

HP is continuously expanding its suite of AI-powered tools, including chatbots, to create positive experiences for partners. To further improve efficiency and streamline business processes, HP has outlined a two-year roadmap aimed at transforming the HP Partner Portal into a more comprehensive digital platform that leverages AI technologies.