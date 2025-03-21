Dr. Lina Eze: A Woman of Influence Accelerating Action for Women’s Empowerment

As the world marked the 2025 International Women’s Day on March 8, with the theme “Accelerate Action”, the spotlight shone on one of Nigeria’s most inspiring women leaders, Dr. Lina Eze, Managing Director of Tenece Holdings Limited. With her impressive track record in business, technology, and sustainability, Dr. Eze is a true trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of women leaders. In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, she shares her insights on women’s empowerment, leadership, and entrepreneurship, as well as her vision for Tenece Holdings Limited and its commitment to driving positive change in Nigeria

Can you tell us about your journey to become the Managing Director of Tenece Holdings Limited?

Like they say, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step—I hope that’s how the saying goes (laughs).

Anyway, my journey to becoming the Managing Director of Tenece Holdings Limited (THL) started over 15 years ago. We began our careers like many other young people who sought a better life for themselves. After university, I completed my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Wailo, Bauchi, which is in the northern part of Nigeria.

I often use “we” to describe my journey because I met my husband, who is now my life and business partner, during my NYSC. After our service, we began job hunting; he (Sir K) relocated to Lagos while I went to Port Harcourt. I was more interested in working with oil and gas companies due to the financial prospects, and I had the added benefit of living with my older sister. However, Sir K encouraged me to join him in Lagos because there were more opportunities there. That’s how I eventually found myself in Lagos.

Initially, life in Lagos was overwhelming for me because of the fast-paced hustle and bustle, which contrasted sharply with the slow, relaxed atmosphere I was used to in the north. I started my career at the then Diamond Bank in the electronic purse unit of the Information Technology department. One of my key responsibilities was to champion the setup and installation of automated teller machines in the pioneer branches and provide support to users.

After working at Diamond Bank for over three years, I felt the need for a new challenge, so I decided to pursue a master’s degree in Environmental Diagnostics/Management. I hoped to return to the oil and gas sector, aiming to work with companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, LNG, and NNPC. However, despite having a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering and a distinction in Environmental Diagnostics, I faced frustration after multiple unsuccessful applications.

Since my ideal job in the oil and gas sector was not materializing, I sought opportunities elsewhere. Thanks to my network at the time, I was able to secure positions with consulting firms owned by former Accenture employees. This phase of my career allowed me to gain exposure to a wide range of business consulting experiences, including organizational restructuring, process design, and financial modelling, across various sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, information technology, and both public and private sectors. I travelled to different locations for various projects.

While accumulating these experiences, I was also supporting our company, Tenece Professional Services Limited, which we registered in May 2006, from home. In 2009, I decided to stop working with the consulting firms and focus on establishing our Lagos office. I handled all back-office services, including administration, human resources, finance, brand and corporate communications, internal control and compliance, and legal matters. By 2012, we had built a significant level of capacity, which enabled us to hire a large number of employees.

Today, Tenece has evolved from a single organization—Tenece Professional Services, Nigeria, which has branches in Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja—into a conglomerate (Tenece Group) with interests in consumer goods, real estate, energy/power, agriculture, IT, and entertainment. Tenece Professional Services Ltd. operates in ten countries, serves 168 clients, has completed 1,067 projects, and boasts an annual turnover of approximately $120 million—all achieved through bootstrapping without any external capital injection.

Currently, I serve as the Managing Director of the group company, which houses the shared services centre that provides administration, human resources, finance, brand and corporate communications, internal control and compliance, and legal services to all subsidiaries within the group. We currently have twenty-two subsidiaries in our group, including Chloe Hygiene & Baby Products Limited (Chloe – manufacturers of Eight table & dispenser water and Supaklin table water); Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA – owners of the Enugu Lifestyle & Golf City Project).

How do you leverage your diverse experience in banking, IT, and management consulting to drive growth and innovation at Tenece Holdings?

There is a saying that “man proposes, and God disposes.” God knows the end from the beginning.

Looking at my career trajectory and experiences, it may appear to be a well-curated plan -combining IT and management consulting with exposure to relevant industries, a master’s in environmental diagnostics, a master’s in management research, and a PhD in strategy and general management with a focus on entrepreneurship and family business.

However, that is not the case. I once badly wanted to work with an oil company, but I am grateful that did not work out. I take pride in what we have built today, especially considering the challenging economic environment for doing business in Nigeria.

My background in banking has equipped me with strong financial management skills, which I apply to enhance profitability and sustainability across Tenece’s subsidiaries. I utilize my knowledge of risk management principles to identify and mitigate potential risks in our business operations. My experience in IT has enabled us to implement digital transformation initiatives across Tenece, leveraging technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience across all businesses in our group. I foster a culture of innovation by using IT to develop new products, services, and business models that drive growth and competitiveness.

My management consulting background has provided me with expertise in strategic planning, which I use to develop and implement growth strategies across Tenece’s subsidiaries. I apply my knowledge of operational excellence principles to optimize business processes, eliminate inefficiencies, and enhance productivity across our operations. My diverse experience has allowed me to cultivate interconnected thinking, enabling me to identify opportunities for synergy and collaboration among Tenece’s subsidiaries. I am committed to developing and mentoring talent within the organisation, ensuring that our people possess the skills and expertise needed to drive growth and innovation. I encourage heads of departments and team leads to think like entrepreneurs.

As a strategist and organisational transformation expert, what’s your approach to managing a diversified conglomerate like Tenece Holdings?

To whom much is given, much is expected. My approach to managing a diversified conglomerate like Tenece Holdings involves several key strategies. First, I ensure that the strategy of each subsidiary aligns with the overall vision and objectives of the group. I regularly monitor and evaluate the performance of each subsidiary to identify areas for improvement and opportunities for growth.

I leverage shared services across subsidiaries to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance capabilities. Encouraging collaboration and innovation among subsidiaries is essential; therefore, I foster a culture of knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices.

Establishing a robust governance framework ensures transparency, accountability, and oversight across the group. Balancing centralized oversight with subsidiary autonomy allows each business to operate with flexibility and agility.

Additionally, I focus on developing and implementing a group-wide talent management strategy that identifies, develops, and deploys key talent across the organisation. Investing in leadership development programs equips subsidiary leaders with the skills and expertise necessary to drive growth and innovation.

Furthermore, I aim to develop a comprehensive digital strategy that leverages technology to enhance growth, innovation, and operational efficiency. By establishing innovation incubation programs, I encourage experimentation, entrepreneurship, and intrapreneurship within the group.

I also emphasise the importance of a solid risk governance framework that identifies, assesses, and mitigates risks across the group, ensuring that all subsidiaries comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.

Finally, I implement stakeholder engagement strategies that foster trust, loyalty, and advocacy. This involves identifying and mapping key stakeholders across the group, including partners, customers, employees, investors, and regulators.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to make a mark in their industries?

My personal tagline is: “Effort is what ignites ability and turns it into accomplishments.”

Business schools and textbooks often guide us to identify our purpose, passion, and values. Consider these questions: What problem do you want to solve? What impact do you wish to make? Establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals. Break these goals down into smaller, manageable objectives.

Stay curious, experiment, and take calculated risks. Innovation is essential for staying ahead of the curve. Don’t be afraid to fail; instead, learn from your mistakes and use them as growth opportunities. Surround yourself with talented, diverse, and dedicated individuals who share your vision. Demonstrate integrity, empathy, and transparency. Inspire and motivate your team to reach their full potential.

Be prepared to pivot or adjust your strategy as market conditions, customer needs, or other factors change. Cultivate a growth mindset, and learn to navigate challenges, setbacks, and uncertainties. Continuously update your knowledge, skills, and expertise to remain relevant in your industry. Seek experienced mentors who can offer guidance, support, and valuable insights.

Operate with ethics, transparency, and accountability. Prioritize fairness, equality, and social responsibility. Consider the impact of your business on the environment, community, and society. Explore ways to give back, contribute positively, and create lasting value. Foster relationships with other businesses, organizations, and stakeholders to drive growth, innovation, and mutual benefit. Participate in industry events, conferences, and local initiatives to stay connected, share knowledge, and build your network.

Here are some key takeaways from our journey as a business so far: Start with something you know well. Be conscious of your operating environment and focus resources on high-impact areas. Think big, start small, and scale up as quickly as possible. If you must fail, fail fast—fail with $1 rather than $1 million. In the 21st century, successful businesses are often knowledge-based, so invest in the right people and provide training for them. Finding and training the right people has proved to be a successful strategy for us. This is why we send our executive management to top business schools like INSEAD, Harvard, London Business School, and Esade.

Remember, success is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay focused, adaptable, and committed to your vision. Keep learning, growing, and pushing boundaries.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, what message would you like to convey to women everywhere, and how does Tenece Holdings support women’s empowerment?

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I would like to convey a message of hope, resilience, and determination to women everywhere. I want to remind them that they have the power to create the change they want to see in the world. They have the power to break down barriers, to shatter glass ceilings, and to achieve greatness.

At Tenece Holdings, we are committed to supporting women’s empowerment in all its forms. We believe that women are the backbone of our society, and that their contributions are essential to our collective success. That’s why we have implemented various initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality, providing opportunities for women’s development, and supporting women-led businesses.

We are proud to have a diverse and inclusive workforce, where women are represented at all levels of leadership. We are also committed to providing mentorship and training programs that help women build their skills and confidence.

As a woman leader myself, I am passionate about paying it forward and creating opportunities for other women to succeed. I believe that together, we can create a brighter future for all women, and for our communities as a whole.

What’s your take on the role of women in leadership positions in Nigeria, and how can we encourage more women to take on leadership roles?

The Virtuous Woman. To ignite the economic development of a nation, it is imperative to elevate women into leadership positions. However, it is essential that these women embody remarkable qualities such as dignity, patience, diligence, generosity, courage, wisdom, devotion, integrity, capacity, consistency, credibility, and compassion—virtues that are vital for fostering a nation’s growth, development, and prosperity. Regrettably, women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership roles, and it is high time we close this gap.

In Nigeria, while strides have been made in recent years, women continue to confront substantial barriers in their pursuit of leadership. Presently, they occupy fewer than 6% of leadership roles across politics, business, and other sectors. Traditional societal expectations often confine women to domestic and caregiving duties, while many face a lack of access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and support systems that could empower them to advance in their careers.

To inspire women to embrace leadership at every level, we must provide them with access to high-quality education, robust training, and capacity-building programs that cultivate essential leadership skills. Establishing dynamic mentorship programs and vibrant networking opportunities will connect women with seasoned leaders and peers who can guide and uplift them. Additionally, we must challenge regressive societal norms and champion a culture that celebrates and supports women’s leadership. By implementing policies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion—such as quotas, flexible work arrangements, and parental leave—we can lay the groundwork for transformation. Recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in leadership will inspire countless others to follow in their footsteps.

Several pioneering initiatives and organizations are dedicated to promoting women’s leadership in Nigeria. The Nigerian Women’s Leadership Initiative and the Women’s Leadership Institute, among others, offer invaluable training, mentorship, and support to aspiring women leaders. Professional networking groups like the Nigerian Women’s Network and the Women’s International Networking Group forge connections among female leaders, creating a rich tapestry of collaboration and growth. Moreover, organizations such as the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund and the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative tirelessly advocate for policies that uplift and empower women in leadership roles.

To truly advance women’s leadership in Nigeria, we must adopt a holistic approach that addresses societal expectations, prioritizes education, enhances mentorship, and revamps policy. By coming together in this noble cause, we can cultivate a more inclusive and equitable society that both values and champions women’s leadership.

How do you balance your work and personal life? Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of work?

Balancing work and personal life can feel like juggling three balls: work, personal life, and overall well-being. Each aspect is essential, and the goal is to keep all three in the air without letting any fall.

To achieve success in your career, it’s important to prioritize your work responsibilities. At the same time, nurturing personal connections, maintaining your physical and mental health, and engaging in activities that bring you joy are crucial for your personal life. Regular moments of rest and relaxation are equally important; taking time to unwind and recharge is vital for your overall well-being.

Finding this balance requires good timing and coordination across your work, personal life, and leisure activities, leading to a more harmonious existence. Flexibility is also key, as unexpected challenges or opportunities may arise.

It’s important to remember that no one is perfect; occasionally, you might drop a ball. The key is to learn from these experiences and continue striving for balance and harmony. By prioritizing your responsibilities, coordinating your tasks, and adapting to changes, you can effectively manage the demands of your career, personal life, and leisure activities.

As a busy entrepreneur and business leader, I find it challenging to maintain this balance. However, I do my best to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. I allocate specific times for work, family, and personal activities. I prioritize self-care by ensuring I get an average of 7 hours of sleep each night, exercise regularly (I enjoy walking), and maintain a healthy diet about 80% of the time. I also make it a point to schedule personal time for activities like meditation, reading, and caring for my plants.

What drives you personally and professionally? What motivates you to wake up every morning?

He that is in me is greater than he that is the world! My faith and spirituality play a vital role in my life, guiding my values, principles, and decision-making. I am motivated by the urgency to achieve all that God has entrusted to me. Time is precious, and whenever I’m not engaged in something productive, I feel like I am wasting time that I cannot reclaim.

At this stage in my life, I am grateful to God that I have grown beyond simply fulfilling my personal needs; If I were to stop working today, I would be perfectly fine. However, I am motivated every morning to work for the greater good when I consider all the families that directly and indirectly benefit from Tenece Group.

After my faith, the factors that drive me include my family, particularly my husband – who is my greatest source of inspiration, and children. We am determined to create a lasting legacy that will outlive us and positively impact future generations.

I am committed to continuous learning, self-improvement, and personal growth, always seeking new challenges and opportunities for development. I have a strong desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others, whether through my business, philanthropy, or community service. I am passionate about innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity, always looking for new ways to solve problems, create value, and drive growth. I am dedicated to developing and empowering the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, sharing my experience, expertise, and network to help them succeed.

Each day, I am driven by a sense of purpose and meaning, knowing that my work has a positive impact on others. I start each day with gratitude and appreciation for the opportunities, blessings, and people in my life. I am excited about the challenges, opportunities, and possibilities that each new day brings, always looking forward to making a difference and creating value. These motivations, drivers, and daily habits help me stay focused, energized, and committed to my personal and professional goals.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind, both in your industry and in your community?

On a personal level, I want to be remembered as the unassuming girl who touched many lives, no matter how small that impact may have been. I hope people remember my love for plants and how I sometimes talk to them as if they were human. I want to be remembered as someone who never believed in impossibility – a person of integrity and character, a lifelong learner, and a devoted family member and friend.

In my industry, I aspire to be remembered as someone who challenged conventional wisdom, introduced innovative ideas, and paved the way for future generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders. I hope to be seen as a leader who inspires and guides others, sharing knowledge, expertise, and experiences to help them grow and succeed. I want to be known as a business leader who prioritized environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical practices, demonstrating that profit and purpose can coexist.

In my community, I hope to be remembered as a philanthropic leader -someone who generously gave back by supporting education, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives that improved lives and strengthened communities. I want to be seen as a champion for gender equality and educational and economic opportunities, working to break down barriers and unlock potential. Finally, I want to be recognized as a leader who brought people together, fostering partnerships, collaboration, and collective impact to address pressing social and economic challenges.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for Tenece Holdings, and how do you see the company evolving in the next few years?

From 2025 to 2030, we will focus on consolidating our businesses, optimizing operations, and enhancing efficiency. We aim to expand into new markets in Southern Africa and form strategic partnerships in other African countries to drive growth. Our investment in digital transformation initiatives will improve customer experience and operational efficiency. We aspire to institutionalize our operations according to best practices, which will include strong corporate governance, an effective performance management system, and a succession plan. Prioritizing talent development and succession planning will ensure a robust pipeline of future leaders. We will also cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, encouraging creativity and intrapreneurship within the organization.

We plan to seek investment in Tenece Professional Services Limited., targeting a top-tier systems integrator to acquire a significant equity stake. This partnership will leverage our extensive presence in Africa to tap into the growing market. If this option proves unfeasible, we will consider private placement. Proceeds from any dilution will support our ventures in manufacturing, real estate, and agriculture—three sectors that hold significant growth potential in Africa. Additionally, we will explore new business opportunities in renewable energy and possibly education, while considering strategic acquisitions to enhance our capabilities and competitiveness.

Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, our goal is to establish Tenece Holdings as a leading pan-African conglomerate with a strong global network. We will prioritize sustainability and social impact by integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into our strategic framework.

What final thoughts would you like to share about your vision for Tenece Holdings and its future impact?

At Tenece Holdings, our vision is to spearhead Africa’s renaissance by establishing a world-class conglomerate that revolutionizes vital sectors, uplifts communities, and nurtures enduring economic prosperity across the continent. While our mission is to drive innovation and invest in impactful sectors that address Africa’s unique challenges, we strive to create value, enhance lives, and promote sustainable growth across diverse industries.