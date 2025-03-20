  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Reverse Unconstitutional State of Emergency in Rivers, Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Tell Tinubu 

Breaking | 4 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition leaders have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reverse the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

They also called on the National Assembly to immediately reject the issue when brought before the parliament, adding that the ongoing power grab in the state must be stopped.

Atiku, while addressing a press conference of Thursday in Abuja, described the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State as unlawful, unconstitutional and a brazen assault of the constitution of the country.

He added that the constitution does not empower the president to remove the governor of a state under any circumstance.

Opposition leaders at the event are: Babachir Lawal, Nasir El-Rufai, Segun Sowunmi, Soni Monidafe, Dr. Salihu Lukman, Peter Amen, Atiku Abubakar, Tanko Yinusa and Adamu Waziri.

Yinusa represented Obi.

