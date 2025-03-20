Police, Communities Partner to Combat Kidnapping in KanoKanoPolice, Communities Partner to Combat Kidnapping in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Bakori, has said that the Police Command has concluded arrangements to collaborate with local communities to prevent and respond to kidnapping incidents along the borders of the state.

Bakori disclosed this while addressing officers and men of the command at the Police Officers Mess in Bompai, Kano yesterday.

He said the Command would also enhance its intelligence gathering capabilities to achieve the set objective.

According to him, “We will increase patrols along our borders to prevent and respond to kidnapping incidents and other cross-border crimes.

“We will foster strong partnerships with local communities, build trust and collaboration to prevent and resolve conflicts.

“Having obtained briefs from my predecessor, AIG Salman Dogo Garba, and the command’s management team, the crime pattern in the state was carefully studied and analysed.”

Based on the assessment, the commissioner said the issues to be tackled include thuggery, drug abuse, domestic violence and kidnapping along border local government areas and cybercrimes.

“A comprehensive action plan has been developed to address the emerging issues that threaten the collective peace and security of Kano State,” he said.

Governor Yusuf urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Command to ensure peace and stability in the state.