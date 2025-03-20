Egbe: Amahoro Stadium’s Hybrid Turf is Advantage for Super Eagles

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s foremost stadium turf construction expert, Ebi Egbe, believes that the Super Eagles will grind out a positive result from the 2026 World Cup qualifier against hosts Rwanda in Kigali tomorrow evening.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichele Sports Facilities Limited, told THISDAY yesterday that why he remains very positive of the outcome of the Friday clash is because the Super Eagles will find the Amahoro Stadium turf seamless transition from where they play in Europe to this same hybrid grass.

“The Amahoro Stadium pitch is an advantage to Nigeria. I am saying this because that Rwanda pitch is a hybrid one, very similar to where most of Nigeria’s Europe-based pros ply their trades. So, for me, Super Eagles will play better on that pitch, began the Monimichele CEO.

He insisted that as elite players from Europe, the Super Eagles will find the Amahoro Stadium pitch a beautiful opportunity for them to express themselves. “It is completely different from when they play on natural grass. So Nigeria will win this game,” Egbe restated with certainty.

He urged Nigerian sports authorities to invest in quality pitches in the country to help the several talents to realize their full potentials.

“If you go to a country like Morocco, you see several quality pitches all over the country. Without quality football pitches, we can not make the desired progress. This is the reason that I will keep preaching about top-notch playing surfaces,” he stressed.

Egbe insisted that so many countries in Africa have realized the need for quality football pitches in order for them to grow the game in their respective countries and attract sponsors.

“Take a country like South Africa for instance, they have very good pitches. That is why their leagues have sponsors. Matches are good to watch on television. The moment these pitches are television friendly, sponsors will come.”

The Monimichele Chief Executive however commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for the moves it has made so far to have hybrid pitches all over the country for those in the grassroots to benefit from it.

Super Eagles have been in poor form in the four matches played so far in the 2026 World Cup qualifier, picking miserable three points from a possible 12.

