CPN Warns against Illegal Practice without Licence, Says It’s Quackery

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Registrar and Secretary to Council of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, Muhammad Bello Aliyu, has warned against the use and involvement into information technology without licence from the Council.

Bello, who disclosed this yesterday at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence, headquarters of the Council in Abuja, said the law establishing the council has mandated against anyone practicing without license.

Referring to the illegality as quackery, Bello stated that the council has been endowed with an investigation and disciplinary committee that will rely such case to the federal high court for prosecution.

According to him, “It is illegal for anyone to practice without CPN license, whether it is within or outside the country. The law has given us a mandate against anyone practicing illegally without a licence. Such is called quackery and you throw what that means.

“Also, we have an investigation and disciplinary committee which will relay the matter to the federal high court. So, if they give a sanction, one can only go to the Supreme Court, or the Court of Appeal. So we need the help of the minister in this regard.”

While calling in the Minister of Education for his assistance and intervention in this regard, the registration stated that with a new structure, Nigerians should expect the best, as it was were able to come up with National Operational Standards for the NSQF project.

And was involved in the ideas project and many other feats.

Collaborating with the Registrar, President of the Nigerian Computer Society, Dr. Mohammed Siraji Aliyu, said having a licence before practice is mandatory for the practice of IT within or outside the country.

He said in this regard, the society is tying its best to see that the profession is well represented and voices of its members are heard in every nook and cranny of society.

Aliyu added that in collaboration with the council, they are working towards ensuring that the right things are done, and the profession is well heard all over the country.

“You must be regulated and licenced before you can practice IT in the country. The council has been mandated by law to licence people to practice IT.

“We in the society advocate that we organise series of programmes which will make sure that this advocacy is heard, and this is a continuous process.

“We are trying our best to see that the profession is well represented, and we are also trying our best to air our voices and to be represented in every nook and cranny of society. In collaboration with the council, we are working towards ensuring that the right things are being done, and the profession is well head all over the country,” he stated.