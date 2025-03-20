  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Charterhouse Lagos Hosts Chinese Consul General to Celebrate Educational Excellence and Global Collaboration

Chiemelie Ezeobi 

Charterhouse Lagos welcomed a distinguished delegation on Tuesday, including Yan Yuqing, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, and royal representatives led by the Obaonikoro of Lagos, representing the Oba of Lagos.

 The visit underscored the school’s dedication to world-class education, fostering international partnerships, and promoting cultural exchange.

In her address, Consul General Yan Yuqing emphasized the importance of the collaboration, highlighting its role in advancing education and economic development. “This project reflects the high standards of the UK education system. 

“With China’s leadership in technology and education, we understand the value of partnerships like this in shaping the future. 

“From my office, we will continue to support this initiative, which not only benefits the Chinese community in Lagos but also contributes to Nigeria’s broader socio-economic progress,” she stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Oba of Lagos, Chief Adesoji Ajayi-Bembe reaffirmed the monarchy’s support for international investments in education. “We recognise the vital role institutions like Charterhouse Lagos play in shaping future leaders. 

“The palace remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster global collaboration and provide Nigerian children with access to world-class education,” he affirmed.

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, expressed his enthusiasm for the school’s mission and strategic partnerships. “It is a privilege to see our vision come to life. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to educational excellence, we are preparing students to thrive in an interconnected world,” Todd remarked.

The visit highlights Charterhouse Lagos’s commitment to setting new standards in education, reinforcing the importance of global collaboration in shaping the next generation of leaders.

