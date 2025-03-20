Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Drop Points at Eswatini

Cameroon were held to a shock goalless draw away to unfancied Eswatini as African qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup resumed yesterday.

Bryan Mbeumo came closest to breaking the deadlock for the Indomitable Lions when the Brentford forward hit the woodwork with a curling effort from distance in the first half.

Eswatini are ranked 159th in the world – 110 places below the central Africans – but were able to hold on in the second half, with Mlamuli Makhanya tipping a header from Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar over the crossbar.

Cameroon remain unbeaten after five games but could be replaced as Group D leaders before they host Libya on Tuesday next week.

Elsewhere, Tunisia continued their unbeaten start with a hard-fought 1-0 win away against Liberia to move five points clear at the top of Group H.

Madagascar moved to the summit of Group I after coming from behind to win 4-1 away against Central African Republic (CAR) in Corentin Martins’ first match in charge.

The islanders lead Comoros and Ghana by a point.

There are nine qualifiers today, with Comoros having a chance to regain top spot in Group I when they host Mali at 21:00 GMT.