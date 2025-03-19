Super Eagles in First Closed Training Session Under Chelle in Kigali

*Rwanda’s two bereaved players decamped yesterday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Apart from American Major League Soccer (MLS) New England Revolution midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf, who was yet to hit camp as at yesterday evening, Super Eagles had their first training session under the new Nigeria Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle in Kigali, Rwanda.

Although the session with 22 players was closed to sports journalists, the former Mali gaffer, stamped his authority on the team from this very first training. He made the players realized that he was in the Super Eagles with a mission.

A clip of the training session seen by THISDAY showed Super Eagles players in drills and minor walking of the ball in between players to help them overcome jet lag. Real tactical and game-plan part of the training was not allowed to be recorded.

According to camp sources, Super Eagles are going to have two more training sessions in Kigali before the all important World Cup qualifier against hosts Rwanda on Friday evening at the Amahoro Stadium before flying into Uyo to take on Zimbabwe four days later.

Meanwhile, two siblings in Rwanda’s Amavubi have been decamped ahead of Friday’s clash with Nigeria.

The players, defender Fitina Omborenga and his younger brother Yunusu Nshimiyimana were allowed to leave camp on Tuesday to go home to mourn their late father, Rwanda FA issued a statement that was quoted by local paper The New Times.

Earlier on Monday, both players were part of Algerian born coach Adel Amrouche’s 28-man squad that trained ahead of their two home clashed with Nigeria and Lesotho.

Media Officer of the Rwanda FA, Maurice Mutuyimana confirmed to the local media that the brothers have been given permission to go home.

“They were given permission to leave the camp and attend the burial of their deceased father,” the FA Spokesman concluded in the statement.

Rwanda’s Amavubi are also strategizing to pick all six points against Nigeria and Lesotho this weekend to consolidate their hold at the top of Group C. Additional six points to their already seven will take the Amavubi to unassailable 13 points, a situation that is likely to give the group ticket to the Rwandese for their first ever appearance at the World Cup.