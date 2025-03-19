School Head Reiterates Quality Education, Moral Development to Curb Bullying

Funmi Ogundare

The Head of Peaceville International School in Ogun, Ms. Dolapo Fatoki, has stressed the need for quality education and guidance in curbing bullying among students.

Fatoki, who stated this during a recent media parley, explained that the school’s approach to discipline and moral education is designed to help children develop into responsible individuals.

She explained how the school balances the British curriculum with Nigerian cultural and values to create a supportive and secure learning environment.

“Peaceville International School strives to nurture students who are not only equipped with global knowledge but also grounded in Nigerian traditions and ethics,” she stated.

“While we follow the British curriculum in many aspects, we don’t lose sight of the Nigerian values that are essential to our students’ growth,” Fatoki added.

She stated that the Nigerian curriculum is an integral part of the school’s teaching, especially in subjects like government, “every student here studies Nigerian government and is assessed on it.”

While integrating global curricula, such as the British, is common in international schools, Fatoki elaborated on how the school approaches the dual system.

“The layout of the British curriculum, in terms of what a child should know, is the same in both the UK and here. However, the difference lies in how it is delivered,” Fatoki stated. “It’s about marrying these global standards with local values to create a learning environment that is both enriching and culturally relevant.”

She also emphasised developing soft skills such as respect, communication and etiquette, which are taught through the Skills Builder UK curriculum, saying that what truly sets Peaceville apart is the school’s integration of religious values into the academic environment.

On the specific gap the school aims to fill, Fatoki spoke about the holistic approach to education.

“Our aim is not just to educate children academically but to raise leaders who are well-rounded, morally grounded, and culturally aware,” Fatoki explained. “We are preparing them for the world but with a strong understanding of who they are as Nigerians, rooted in values that will serve them throughout their lives.”