Ilaje Community Demolition: Group Demands Justice

Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide on Wednesday condemned the recent demolition of Ilaje Otumara Community in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, describing it as inhumane and unlawful.

Mr Iwamitigha Irowainu, President of the group, during a news conference in Lagos said that over 500,000 residents had been rendered homeless following the demolition.

He alleged that the demolition was carried out by Lagos State Government in collaboration with traditional rulers and land grabbers, without regard for human lives or property.

According to Irowainu, the community had over 5,000 houses and was home to nearly 500,000 people who have now been displaced.

He claimed that land grabbers, with support from some traditional rulers, led the demolition, using force and intimidation against residents.

Irowainu alleged the demolition occurred between March 7 and 10, involving government officials, armed thugs, and police. Properties worth over ₦200 billion were destroyed or looted.

He further disclosed that the land was subject to ongoing court cases, yet state officials proceeded with demolition despite legal restrictions.

“On Feb. 11, Mr Gbolahan Oki, LASBCA General Manager, came with armed police and thugs, threatening eviction within three days, without any formal notice,” he said.

In response, residents protested at the governor’s office on Feb. 12, where a representative denied knowledge of any planned demolition.

Irowainu cited two court cases—Suit No. LD/4292/LMN/17 and Suit No. 25126/2017—before Justice Suke-Amsat, showing the land’s disputed status.

He accused demolition teams of being backed by armed police, thugs, and area boys, leaving residents defenceless and without prior warning.

He said scores were forced to seek shelter in neighbouring communities, having lost their homes and possessions overnight.

Irowainu urged President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and provide relief for the displaced victims.

“We call on President Tinubu to direct security agencies to conduct a full investigation and hold those responsible accountable,” Irowainu stated.

He also appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to establish an IDP camp with relief materials to support the affected residents.

Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide warned that Ilaje people would no longer tolerate aggression and would defend their communities if provoked.

“We demand immediate relief, including financial support, for victims of this unlawful demolition,” Irowainu insisted.

He called on the Ondo State Government to support displaced Ilaje residents, following examples set by governors in Eastern Nigeria.

He disclosed that Ebonyi State and others had evacuated their indigenes and provided financial aid, urging similar action for Ilaje people.

Irowainu warned that other Ilaje communities in Lagos—Ijora Badia, Iwaya, Makoko, Ayetoto, Orioke Alala, Bariga, Ajah-Lekki, Itedo—could face similar treatment.

Mr Dayo Johnson, Otto Youth Leader, urged government to return the land to his people, stressing that it was a communal creek, not private property.

“I’ve lost confidence in government and traditional rulers. Even elected local leaders ignored us and failed to offer support,” Johnson said.

He added that many casualties, including children, resulted from tear gas, and the number of deaths remained uncertain.

“We sheltered women and children under a bridge, yet we’re still harassed and victimised.

“All we want is peace and to reclaim our ancestral land,” he said.

Mrs Emita Egbyelo, a local hairdresser, said tear gas left her coughing uncontrollably. No demolition notice was given, she claimed.

She pleaded with the government to intervene and restore peace, calling for immediate action to prevent further suffering.