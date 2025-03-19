How the NAF is Reinforcing Commitment to Human Rights, Strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation

In an era where military operations require not only strength but also strategic diplomacy and ethical responsibility, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is taking proactive steps to deepen its commitment to human rights, civil-military relations, and inter-agency cooperation. As part of its broader vision to uphold global best practices in military conduct, the NAF recently convened a Sensitisation Workshop for newly appointed Civil-Military Relations (CMR), Human Rights, and Gender Desk Officers. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this initiative underscores the NAF’s determination to not only safeguard national security but to do so with integrity, professionalism, and respect for human dignity given the critical role of military personnel in shaping public perception and maintaining ethical standards in their engagements

In a continued effort to promote ethical military conduct and foster stronger ties with both civil society and inter-agency partners, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an intensive Sensitisation Workshop for newly appointed Civil-Military Relations (CMR), Human Rights, and Gender Desk Officers.

The workshop, which took place at NAF Headquarters on March 11, 2025, is part of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring that NAF personnel operate with heightened awareness of human rights obligations, actively work to prevent civilian harm, and enhance synergy with other security agencies.

Recognising the critical role of civil-military engagement in modern military operations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, underscored the necessity of integrating human rights principles into NAF operations.

“A modern military must be more than a fighting force—it must be a force for good. Our ability to engage with civilians ethically, protect human rights, and work effectively with other security agencies is just as important as our operational capabilities,” he opined.

He added: “Military effectiveness is not solely defined by battlefield success; it is also measured by how well we uphold ethical standards, respect human rights, and engage with the civilian population. Our personnel must understand that winning hearts and minds is just as crucial as operational capability.”

Thus, the workshop was one of several initiatives by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan, aimed at ensuring that NAF personnel understand the evolving security landscape and their role in balancing military necessity with humanitarian considerations.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of participants from various NAF commands, operational theaters, and units, creating an opportunity for them to engage with leading experts on critical themes affecting military-civil relations.

The sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including: Understanding Human Rights in Military Operations – Addressing the legal and ethical frameworks that guide the military’s engagement with civilians; Mitigating Civilian Harm – Exploring strategies to minimise collateral damage and enhance protection for non-combatants; Media and Public Relations in Military Operations – Equipping officers with the skills to engage responsibly with the media and manage the public perception of NAF activities; Reputation Management and Strategic Communication – Highlighting the importance of maintaining a positive image through ethical conduct and transparency; and Inter-Agency Collaboration – Strengthening partnerships with other security and law enforcement agencies to enhance operational efficiency.

Facilitated by respected experts, Professor Ehiz Odigie, Dr. Sampson Terwase, and Mr. Peter Mancha, the workshop featured interactive discussions, case studies, and real-world scenarios designed to help Desk Officers better understand their roles and responsibilities.

Dr. Terwase emphasised the importance of proactive engagement, stating that “Security forces must not only enforce the law but also ensure they do so in a way that respects the dignity and rights of all individuals. A well-trained force is one that balances operational necessity with humanitarian considerations.”

Sustaining the Momentum: NAF’s Long-Term Commitment

As part of its sustained drive to institutionalise human rights awareness and strengthen civil-military cooperation, the NAF has mapped out a series of follow-up initiatives that will be rolled out throughout the year. These include: Strategic Sensitisation Tours – Desk Officers will undertake visits to all NAF operational theatres and Command Headquarters to reinforce the principles discussed during the workshop. These visits will serve as a platform to ensure that best practices in human rights compliance, civilian harm mitigation, and ethical military conduct are effectively disseminated and implemented.

Speaking on the significance of these tours, Air Vice Marshal Daramola added: “Our goal is to make these principles second nature to all personnel. We are taking this message directly to the frontlines to ensure that every officer and airman understands their responsibility in protecting civilians while carrying out military duties.”

Another follow up initiative is the Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) and Community Engagement Programs. Under this, the NAF will intensify its outreach efforts through targeted infrastructure projects, medical outreach, and educational initiatives aimed at strengthening relationships between the military and the communities it serves.

Mr. Peter Mancha highlighted the importance of these efforts, stating: “Trust between the military and civilians is not built overnight—it requires consistent engagement and visible efforts to improve lives. The NAF’s approach to community-driven projects is a commendable step in that direction.”

On enhanced Inter-Agency Coordination, in recognising the interconnected nature of national security, the NAF will deepen collaboration with other security agencies, humanitarian organisations, and civil society groups to build a more holistic approach to security management.

Also, in terms of institutionalised Human Rights Training and to ensure that human rights awareness remains a core component of NAF operations, the force is exploring the integration of human rights modules into its training curriculum, ensuring that personnel at all levels are consistently exposed to ethical military principles.

A Force Committed to Ethical organisations

The Nigerian Air Force remains unwavering in its dedication to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of human rights in all its operations.

The renewed focus on civil-military engagement, inter-agency synergy, and proactive human rights advocacy underscores the force’s commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards while fulfilling its national security mandate.

“We want to build a force that not only defends the nation but does so with integrity, responsibility, and respect for the people we serve. That is the NAF’s vision, and we will continue to work towards it,” Air Vice Marshal Daramola concluded.

By prioritising community engagement, fostering trust with civilians, and strengthening partnerships across the security sector, the NAF is not only enhancing its operational effectiveness but also reinforcing its reputation as a responsible and people-centered force.

Therefore, it is believed that the initiatives set in motion through this workshop will serve as a foundation for lasting change, ensuring that NAF personnel remain at the forefront of ethical military conduct and global best practices.

