Eha-Amufu Indigenes Debunk Alleged Mass Killings in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The people of Eha-Amufu, a border town in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have denied reports making the rounds that there were mass killings and arson in the community.

The people also praised the administration of Governor Peter Mbah which has been making efforts to address insecurity across the state.

The indigenes and community leaders addressed newsmen who visited the area on a fact-finding mission following recent viral videos of protest and counter-protest by groups of women over alleged recent mass killings and widespread arson in Eha-Amufu communities.

Speaking to newsmen during the visit, President-General of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu, Donatus Odoh, said that the community had witnessed past mass attacks on the communities of Eha-Amufu by suspected herders.

“So, on the issue of the protest being done last week or so, on the basis of the supposed killing of 100 or 200 persons in Eha-Amufu recently as I saw in one video being circulated, none of that

happened.”

“I do not know where people are getting their information from,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Nothing happened here in Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu two weeks ago. But there was an incident that occurred in another autonomous community in February. There was one Igwurube Ndubuisi Donatus that was killed, but I cannot give details of what happened to him because I was not there. The way you heard it was the same way I got the information.”

Also speaking, the Council Chairman of Obeagu admitted the existence of security challenges but also refuted the story of any recent killings in Eha-Amufu communities.

He noted that the Mbah Administration had since coming into office in 2023, continued to put in place both security and infrastructural measures that had ensured that what happened in 2022 did not repeat itself.