Eagles Four-star Hostel in Abuja  Ready in 24-Month

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Super Eagles hostel will be built to a four-star hotel level and be ready in 24 months, the project consultant, Gambo Amadu, said yesterday at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja.

According to the consultant, the existing pitch at the FIFA Goal Project will be rehabilitated, in addition to a new synthetic pitch and a new natural grass pitch.

The pitches will have two changing rooms that are able to accommodate 27 players at time. The changing rooms will also be provided with a tactics room, a massage room and an ice-in-mature room in each of the changing rooms.

“There will be two changing rooms for the officials. There will be provision for offices for the technical officials. There will be a small restaurant for snacks and take-away night refreshments. The pitches will be provided by a single seating gallery for spectators. That will accommodate 1,838 seats. The pitch material will be provided by a FIFA-preferred supplier. And in this case, it will be made from natural grass. The period of construction shall be 24 months. That is the maximum.

“The second project is the construction of the hostel. The hostel consists of 68 rooms, two presidential suites, four executive suites and two seats. Then the remaining 68 will be single rooms and this will be a high-class hostel with a level of four stars. The hostel will be provided with a conference hall that will accommodate 170, a banquet hall that will accommodate 170, meeting rooms and other facilities that will be conducive for the use of the grass. There are other ancillary facilities like the swimming pool. So the level of standard of this hostel is to a four-star hotel level. The drawings for the construction have been approved by FIFA. They have been approved by the Development Control of the FCTA,” Amadu said.

In his address, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, said the pitches will not only serve our national teams but will also be open to grassroots development, ensuring that the next generation of Nigerian footballers can perform their skills.

“With this world-class facility, our teams will have access to best training environment, improving performance and consistency at international level. This investment is in our footballing future.

“We also acknowledge the effort of the federal government of Nigeria for the cooperation and support they gave us in achieving this project and all other stakeholders who have played a crucial role in bringing this project to reality,” Gusau said.

Former Super Eagles legend, Olusegun Odegbami, who graced the occasion along with other Nigerian ex internationals like Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, Precious Dede and Stella Mbachu, described the project as a historic and one that should have happened several decades ago.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbass cut the tape signaling commencement of work at the site.

The event was graced by Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, CG Bashir Adeniyi; former Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ningi; the SA to the President, Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; the Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, Salem Ali Shamsi and Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh.