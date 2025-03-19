Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Set to Consolidate Group D against Eswatini 

Cameroon will be looking to take one step closer towards securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup when they visit the Mbombela Stadium today to face off against Eswatini.

While the away side are currently top of Group D of the qualifiers on eight points from four matches, the hosts are yet to get themselves up and running after four games. Eswatini have no point yet from four matches so a win here this Wednesday evening would do them the world of good.

Libya and Cape Verde on seven points each are on the heels of the Cameroonian Lions. Angola are fourth on six points while Mauritius are fifth on four points in the group.

Cameroon got their World Cup qualification journey off to the perfect start by comprehensively defeating Mauritius 3-0 on November 17, before playing out a 1-1 stalemate against Libya four days later.

Off the back of a disappointing AFCON showing that ended in a round-of-16 exit to Nigeria, the Indomitable Lions resumed their qualifying campaign with a victory over Cape Verde, but they were held to a goalless stalemate by Angola shortly afterwards.

Since last taking to the field on World Cup qualifying duty in June 2024, Cameroon have won five of their subsequent eight matches across all competitions, with their only defeat during that time coming in the most recent outing against the Central African Republic.

Six of the aforementioned eight matches have come en route to securing an AFCON ticket for next year’s continental event in Morocco, where Cameroon will be keen to make amends for their last underwhelming continental display, which led to the dismissal of Rigobert Song.

Just one point clear of Libya and Cape Verde at the summit of their World Cup qualifying group, Marc Brys‘s men will be keen to retain their lead as the qualifying round of matches approaches its midway point.

Thanks to the expansion of football’s biggest tournament to 48 participants, 12 more than the usual 36, Cameroon are aiming to be one of nine teams to book their spot for the 2026 showpiece in North America and extend their record as Africa’s most present side on the grand stage.

TODAY

Tanzania v Congo

Zambia v Eritrea

CAR. v Madagascar

Eswatini v Cameroon

Liberia v Tunisia