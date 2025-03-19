Australian Defence Delegation Explores Nigerian Naval Excellence with Visit to NNS KADA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A high-level delegation from the Australian Defence Force (ADF), led by Brigadier General Bassett, Director General of Platforms, has lauded the Nigerian Navy’s cutting-edge maritime capabilities following a visit to NNS KADA, a world-class Landing Ship Tank (LST).

During a courtesy call on the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MG Oamen, at the Command’s headquarters in Apapa, Lagos, Brigadier General Bassett highlighted the purpose of the visit, stating:

“The Australian Defence Force is currently undertaking a fleet renewal programme, and in the course of our research, we identified NNS KADA as a top-tier option in terms of capability and modern naval requirements.

“It is recognised as one of the best-designed Landing Ship Tanks in the world, and we are keen to understand its operational efficiency firsthand.”

Rear Admiral Oamen welcomed the delegation and underscored the significance of NNS KADA to Nigeria’s maritime security strategy.

He said: “The Nigerian Navy, as the largest naval force in the Gulf of Guinea, requires a platform like NNS KADA to effectively project power and secure vital sea lanes that support international shipping.

“ We are pleased that the Australian Defence Force has taken an interest in this vessel, as it reflects the quality of our naval assets and their potential contributions to global maritime security.”

The FOC West also conveyed the greetings of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, to the Australian delegation, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international naval cooperation.

The visit concluded with a guided tour of NNS KADA, where the delegation was received by the ship’s Commanding Officer, Captain Andrew Zidon, who led the Australian team through the vessel, providing detailed insights into its capabilities and operational functions.

This visit not only underscored Nigeria’s growing influence in maritime security but also signaled potential areas for deeper naval collaboration between Nigeria and Australia.