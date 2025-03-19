2,000 YABATECH Students Receive Free Food Items 

Over 2,000 students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have benefited from the Students Union Government (SUG)’s flagship programme, the ‘Feed YABATECH Students Initiative’, designed to support fellow students.

The programme held at the college’s multipurpose hall, provided students with food items such as noodles and vouchers that could be redeemed for discounted food at various on-campus locations.

Speaking at the presentation of the items, the 44th President of YABATECH’s SUG, Sola Morakinyo, explained that the initiative was a first for the institution and was driven by the passion to assist fellow students.

“This is the inaugural feed YABATECH students initiative. It was created out of a genuine desire to support our peers, especially those facing financial challenges. The initiative aims to distribute food packages to 2,000 students, including those living with disabilities.”

He also called for increased government involvement, urging federal and state authorities to provide more support for undergraduates by supplying food items to help alleviate the burden caused by the rising cost of living.

“We are aware of the federal government’s NELFUND initiative for students, but with the ongoing food crisis, it’s crucial that students have access to food packages, whether quarterly or annually. In the same way that communities receive palliatives, tertiary institutions should also be considered for similar support. Students deserve a share of the benefits of democracy,” Morakinyo added.

The student leader further explained that the initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, which focuses on ending hunger. He said that as a student union, it is important to make a meaningful contribution within its immediate environment, creating a lasting legacy of support for the student body.