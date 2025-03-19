11-year old Wins Inaugural Spelling Bee National  Contest, Secures Spot at Scripps

Funmi Ogundare

A pupil of Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja, Miss Amazing-Grace Salami, 11, has won the first-ever Spellingbee In Nigeria (SpIN), affiliated with the globally renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA.

It is aimed at teaching students the rudiments of spelling, vocabulary development and critical thinking, equipping them with the skills to compete on a global stage.

The grand finale, held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos, saw 64 exceptional finalists from Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Taraba States compete in a thrilling display of linguistic mastery and academic excellence.

The event showcased the incredible talent and determination of Nigeria’s brightest young minds, as they battled through intense rounds of spelling challenges. The atmosphere was electric, with attendees including members of the diplomatic corps, C-Suite executives, parents and educational leaders, all witnessing the birth of a new academic tradition in Nigeria.

The competition, which began in September 2024, with hundreds of participants across Nigeria, culminated in a fiercely contested finale.

After hours of grueling rounds, Amazing-Grace impressed the audience and judges by correctly spelling the winning word, ‘Melange’, to claim the championship title. As the winner, she will receive an all-expense-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, a historic centennial celebration of academic excellence.

In his remarks, the acting U.S. Consul General, JoEllen Gorg, highlighted the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

“On behalf of the United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, it’s an honor to host the inaugural Spellingbee In Nigeria finals as we mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

He recalled that since 1925, the Scripps Spelling Bee has showcased American academic excellence, while promoting literacy and a love of the English language among youths.

“We are very excited. This year will also mark Nigeria’s first entrance into the competition, alongside students from all 50 United States and international students from Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, and beyond.”

Eugenia Tachie-Menson, convener of Spellingbee In Nigeria, expressed excitement about the participants and the transformative impact of the competition.

“This is more than just a spelling competition, it’s a platform that builds confidence, public speaking skills and critical thinking in our young learners. Today, we have not only unearthed champions but also inspired a generation of Nigerian students to aim for global excellence.”

She thanked partners, parents as well as schools for making the dream a reality.

The event also featured a special virtual appearance by Harini Logan, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. She shared her journey of resilience, offering heartfelt encouragement to the finalists and emphasizing the power of preparation, confidence, and perseverance.