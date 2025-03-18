Scores Injured, Houses Torched as Plateau Community Erupts in Crisis

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Scores of persons have been injured and houses and shops torched after a disagreement between traditional worshippers and Muslim youths in Shimankar community of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State degenerated in mayhem.

A source from the community said that the violence, which started on Sunday night, lasted till yesterday morning, leaving monumental destruction in the aftermath.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said that the crisis began when traditional worshippers were performing a rite through the community and were waylaid by Muslim youths in the area leading to disagreement and breakdown of law and order.

The source said that residents including women and children fled the community to safety, while business activities have completely collapsed.

s of the time of filing this report, the state Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Alfred Alabo, was yet to respond to inquiries about the development.

However, Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force keeping peace in Plateau said he communicated with relevant security authorities in the troubled and revert.